While fans are happy with the way MS Dhoni batted against Delhi Capitals, there is also a section of fans who have brought out a blemish from his 16-ball 36 runs innings. During his stay at the crease, Dhoni hit four magnificent boundaries and smashed 3 space-touching sixes. His quick-fire knock brought joy to the fans despite him ending up on the losing side.

MS Dhoni turns down a single to Ravindra Jadeja

Delhi Capitals were approaching towards the win and then came MS Dhoni to send ripples in the Delhi camp. He smacked a boundary off the first ball he faced and then moved at the speed of nautical miles. However, some fans were not pleased with Dhoni's act of denying a single when CSK were still in with a realistic chance.

Vintage Dhoni 👌#TATAIPL fans were treated to some strong hitting by MS Dhoni



The incident took place at the 18.2 over stage of the CSK innings.

The incident took place at the 18.2 over stage of the CSK innings. Mukesh Kumar had the ball, he bowled a superb wide yorker, which was the need of the moment for DC. Dhoni however squeezed it to a deep third man, and had enough time to take a single. However, Dhoni turned down the single to Ravindra Jadeja and kept the strike to himself.

Was MS Dhoni right in denying single to Ravindra Jadeja?

At that point in time, CSK needed 45 runs in 11 balls. But Dhoni backed himself, but it backfired because he could not get hold of the remaining balls as well. Following that he played two more dot balls, eventually taking the single on the penultimate delivery. Thereby, the equation took the impossible state. The match concluded with Delhi Capitals' 20-run victory.

Thus, was he right in denying the single or is anybody's guess but considering the result, which did not go in Chennai's favour, it could be said that Dhoni might have thought otherwise. Nevertheless, Mukesh Kumar was exceptional in that over. He did not offer any width, hence, if a capable striker like MS Dhoni could not hit the ball, therefore, not many in the world might have fancied to take the place of Dhoni.

