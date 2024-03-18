Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is just a night away, and the enthusiasm of the fans is increasing. Yesterday, the finals of the Women's Premier League witnessed a historic moment when Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden title. But with the end of this, the eagerness for IPL has increased by multiple fold. Mumbai Indians, who introduced All-Rounder Hardik Pandya as their new captain, removing Rohit Sharma, arranged a media press conference with Head Coach Mark Boucher.

There were many questions from fans about the removal of Rohit Sharma as the captain, as he has led the side to 5 league titles. Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons, took his side to consecutive finals and made them the champions in the very first season. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were the part of core team of MI.

In the press conference, the media person asked the much-awaited question to the captain-coach duo. And both of them stayed silent on the questions.

The first reporter asked, “I have two questions for you. First, firstly, We were hearing tremors that there was a captaincy clause in your contract. The second question is, How challenging would it be for you?”

The new MI captain didn’t answer the question.

The second reporter again asked, “I just want to know what was the one reason that made the management decide that Rohit should not captain the Mumbai Indians and Hardik should lead the Mumbai Indians.”

Mark Boucher also did the same when it came to the questions related to captaincy change.

The reason for removing Rohit Sharma is still not made clear by the management or by any player. The Indian captain and opening batsman led the side to 5 IPL titles, which is the joint highest. And not appointing Sharma as the captain sent shockwaves through the fanbase of ‘One Family’.