×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

WATCH | Mark Boucher's Reaction To Question On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Mumbai Indians appoint Hardik Pandya as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. Fan speculation rises over the surprise decision.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is just a night away, and the enthusiasm of the fans is increasing. Yesterday, the finals of the Women's Premier League witnessed a historic moment when Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden title. But with the end of this, the eagerness for IPL has increased by multiple fold. Mumbai Indians, who introduced All-Rounder Hardik Pandya as their new captain, removing Rohit Sharma, arranged a media press conference with Head Coach Mark Boucher. 

There were many questions from fans about the removal of Rohit Sharma as the captain, as he has led the side to 5 league titles. Hardik Pandya, who led the Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons, took his side to consecutive finals and made them the champions in the very first season. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were the part of core team of MI. 

Advertisement

In the press conference, the media person asked the much-awaited question to the captain-coach duo. And both of them stayed silent on the questions. 

The first reporter asked, “I have two questions for you. First, firstly, We were hearing tremors that there was a captaincy clause in your contract. The second question is, How challenging would it be for you?”

Advertisement

The new MI captain didn’t answer the question. 

Watch The Video:

The second reporter again asked, “I just want to know what was the one reason that made the management decide that Rohit should not captain the Mumbai Indians and Hardik should lead the Mumbai Indians.”

Advertisement

Mark Boucher also did the same when it came to the questions related to captaincy change. 

The reason for removing Rohit Sharma is still not made clear by the management or by any player. The Indian captain and opening batsman led the side to 5 IPL titles, which is the joint highest. And not appointing Sharma as the captain sent shockwaves through the fanbase of ‘One Family’. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

a few seconds ago
The Allahabad High Court Dismisses Maulana Mohamad Ali Jauhar University's Lease Challenge

Jauhar University Land

a few seconds ago
Rupee closes slightly higher, supported by dollar inflows

Rupee declines

3 minutes ago
Nick Jonas

Throwback To Holi 2020

3 minutes ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

3 minutes ago
Big breed dogs

Swimming For Pet Dogs

3 minutes ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

5 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

10 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

12 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

13 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

15 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

15 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

18 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

19 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

19 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News9 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo