Seeing as how MS Dhoni only plays in the IPL once a year, he is unquestionably one of the main draws. The stands are crammed with fans in yellow jerseys, and the stadiums are rocking. Being one of the most successful captains of Team India and having guided the team to unprecedented glory, adoration for MSD is unavoidable. But this year has been different since he terminated an era by giving Ruturaj Gaikwad the captaincy. MS Dhoni has been losing wickets and contributing next to nothing to the last few games for CSK, who have been struggling recently. Their most recent argument wasn't an exception either, with MSD being fired and PBKS owner Preity Zinta's reaction becoming viral online.

Preity Zinta's jubilant reaction after MS Dhoni's dismissal goes VIRAL - WATCH

MS Dhoni came out to bat at number nine, and the crowd was ecstatic to see him arrive on the pitch. It is always a party whenever MSD comes to bat as his in-form hitting has made the fans go crazy. However, while at Dharamshala, The Mahi Mania did not work out as Harshal Patel took him out for a golden duck at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The CSK fans were silent as the Punjab enthusiasts jumped in joy. The delivery left Dhni stumped as he could not believe what happened after the ball hit the off-stump.

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta, who was in attendance for the PBKS vs CSK clash at Dharamshala, was seen standing up and celebrating after Harshal successfully dismissed the legendary cricketer. She gave out a big smile as she clapped for the leg-spin bowler.

Even though Punjab was on a rampage with the ball, the Chennai Super Kings were able to withstand them after the visiting side's bowling mauled them and limited the home side to a score of 139 runs. The Sam Curran-led side were left stumped by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after he scalped three wickets, while Tushar Deshpande and Impact Player Simarjeet Singh took two wickets each. Santner and Shardul were also effective after they took one scalp each and limited Punjab at their home to gain an advantage and return to the top four spot in the points table.