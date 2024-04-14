×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

WATCH | Rohit Sharma becomes the captain of MI's team bus ahead of match against CSK

Rohit Sharma became the MI team's bus driver ahead of their match against CSK. The MI vs CSK match will take place at Mumbai's legendary Wankhede Stadium.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:Rajanpillai/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rohit Sharma became the MI team's bus driver ahead of their match against CSK. The MI vs CSK match will take place at Mumbai's legendary Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. The team appeared to be in good spirits as they prepared for the season's biggest match, commonly known as the El Clasico in the IPL.

Also Read | 'I would have beaten him continuously': Ex-India star on Prithvi's shot

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma handles the helm of MI's team bus

In a viral video, Rohit took over driving duties for the team bus as the spectators went crazy. The supporters waving at the MI team bus saw a rare glimpse of Rohit entering the driver's seat. They got mad, yelled with joy, and took a picture of Rohit. Rohit seemed to relish his new duty, as his teammates left in splits after seeing him as the bus driver. The guys chuckled and snapped Rohit's video, and the top batsman saved the memory on his phone. The incident occurred while the team was returning from a practice session at their team hotel.

Advertisement

Rohit had left the team bus and arrived at Wankhede Stadium in his Range Rover. The finest thing about the fancy car was its number plate, which read 0264. Rohit Sharma's double century against Sri Lanka at the Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata set the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket with 264.

Advertisement

Akash Ambani, the co-owner of the MI team, was photographed with Rohit near Wankhede Stadium. The couple took a spin around Mumbai's streets, with Akash driving the ultra-luxurious car and Rohit sitting in the passenger seat.

Rohit, however, elected to drive the team bus rather than sit on it. MI fans will be pleased to witness a light atmosphere in the camp as things heat up when the team hosts Chennai.

Advertisement

The El Clasico of the cash-rich tournament will feature a high-octane clash between MS Dhoni and Rohit. However, the 5-time winners will have two new captains at the toss, since both franchises' guards have changed ahead of the season's start. For the first time in league history, Rohit and Dhoni will meet off as regular players in MI and CSK shirts.

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

4 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

7 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

9 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

14 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

16 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

17 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

23 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

28 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

28 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

29 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

30 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

31 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

32 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

32 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

32 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

32 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

39 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo