Rohit Sharma became the MI team's bus driver ahead of their match against CSK. The MI vs CSK match will take place at Mumbai's legendary Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. The team appeared to be in good spirits as they prepared for the season's biggest match, commonly known as the El Clasico in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma handles the helm of MI's team bus

In a viral video, Rohit took over driving duties for the team bus as the spectators went crazy. The supporters waving at the MI team bus saw a rare glimpse of Rohit entering the driver's seat. They got mad, yelled with joy, and took a picture of Rohit. Rohit seemed to relish his new duty, as his teammates left in splits after seeing him as the bus driver. The guys chuckled and snapped Rohit's video, and the top batsman saved the memory on his phone. The incident occurred while the team was returning from a practice session at their team hotel.

Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega vibes 😂pic.twitter.com/g7YSF8JuLA — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 13, 2024

Rohit had left the team bus and arrived at Wankhede Stadium in his Range Rover. The finest thing about the fancy car was its number plate, which read 0264. Rohit Sharma's double century against Sri Lanka at the Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata set the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket with 264.

Akash Ambani, the co-owner of the MI team, was photographed with Rohit near Wankhede Stadium. The couple took a spin around Mumbai's streets, with Akash driving the ultra-luxurious car and Rohit sitting in the passenger seat.

Rohit, however, elected to drive the team bus rather than sit on it. MI fans will be pleased to witness a light atmosphere in the camp as things heat up when the team hosts Chennai.

The El Clasico of the cash-rich tournament will feature a high-octane clash between MS Dhoni and Rohit. However, the 5-time winners will have two new captains at the toss, since both franchises' guards have changed ahead of the season's start. For the first time in league history, Rohit and Dhoni will meet off as regular players in MI and CSK shirts.