Advertisement

The RCB vs DC clash saw a playful banter between two Delhi boys, Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli, and it was all over the internet. For both teams, it was a pivotal match as it would have aided them as they made their case for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were a step ahead in the game as they kept their winning momentum in place and kept their playoff chances alive, even though they were unbelievably slim. During the match, a hilarious moment ensued between RCB's Virat Kohli and DC skipper Rishabh Pant. Even though Pant wasn't involved in the clash, the moment has come to light, and it has been making waves over social media.

Also Read: Dravid to NOT return as HC despite players' plea, another ex-cricketer unlikely to join | REPORTS

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli engage in a hilarious banter during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 clash

During the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals clash, a hilarious exchange ensues between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Kohli, who was batting, was seen interacting with Pant, who was in the dressing room for the Capitals. The skipper was handed a one-match ban after the IP found the team guilty of the slow over-rate. The players' lighthearted comments to one another provided entertainment for the crowd during the crucial match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Advertisement

😂😂 Virat And Pant ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Yb3aCfWq3X — Shubh Gupta (@ShubhGupta_SG16)

In a video that has been going viral on social media, Kohli can be seen yelling at Rishabh Pant, who was on the sidelines. At one point, Kohli was seen gesturing to Pant, and it appeared like he said, 'I will hit you, sit down,' with the bat when the play was going on. The Delhi Capitals skipper was smiling as he sat down as the game went on.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He’s not wrong': Kevin Pietersen has a humorous reply to Gautam Gambhir's scrutiny on his captaincy

Rishabh Pant watched the entire game from the sideline as the Delhi Capitals went down fighting against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB put up a towering effort to keep themselves at the forefront of the race after they had a dreadful start to the 2024 season. For the Delhi Capitals, they need to win matches to keep themselves in the race and end their trophyless run in the cash-rich league.