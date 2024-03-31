×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

'We need to improve by 10%' says Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings Captain Shikhar Dhawan said that his side will look to implement their plans better to get back to winning ways.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • 2 min read
After a defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday, Punjab Kings Captain Shikhar Dhawan said that his side will look to implement their plans better to get back to winning ways. Despite a solid start with the bat from openers Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow while chasing a target of 200, the Punjab batting line-up fell short of the target by 21 runs on the night.

Speaking after the match, Dhawan said, "We will sit down and analyse the game. We have to improve our fielding and start taking important catches. If we drop chances, it takes the momentum away and brings down the energy. We also need to come up with better plans and more importantly, implement them effectively. We are close but we need to do 10% more," Dhawan said.

With Liam Livingstone suffering an injury while fielding, Punjab were forced to rearrange the batting order against Lucknow. Dhawan addressed the issue and said that it impacted his side, while the left-hand batter also credited Lucknow bowlers Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav for their performance with the ball.

"Lucknow played well. Livingstone's injury impacted us a lot. If he had come at no. 4, things could have been different. We started really well and it looked like we would be able to chase down the total at one point," Dhawan said.

"But credit to Mayank who bowled really well and his pace outsmarted us. Also, other bowlers bowled well including Mohsin Khan, who bowled short deliveries to the left-handed batsmen, and it was a big field on the other side. So, Lucknow kept the pressure on us in the chase," Dhawan signed off.

Punjab Kings will next take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 4th at 19:30 hrs IST.

About Punjab Kings

One of the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) is owned by a consortium of prominent industry figures like Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul.  Based in Chandigarh, Punjab Kings thrive on their fighting spirit, coupled with the wholeheartedness and positive outlook that represents Punjab. The brand's infectious personality has built a strong affinity with the fans as a team that strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:34 IST

