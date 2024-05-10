Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings' biggest draw, MS Dhoni, has been in limited action lately, as the wicketkeeper-batter has not been batting in his regular position and has been featuring in the lower order. A lot of the fans and analysts have been critical of the strategy and have been questioning his willingness and intent to compete in the season. However, it was later revealed that MSD was playing through the pain after he sustained a muscle injury. Amidst the chatter over Dhoni's implementation in the squad, head coach Stephen Fleming has cleared the air over the situation.

Stephen Fleming points out that CSK is in danger of losing MS Dhoni, needs to balance work accordingly

Ahead of CSK's clash against GT in Ahmedabad, Stephen Fleming has wiped the clutter over the implementation and workload management over MS Dhoni, who has been playing through the pain in the IPL 2024 season. Fleming opened up on the need to effectively disburse his workload as there is a severe risk if they send him to bat first.

"We're managing his workload. It's risky and we've seen that early on in the season with a little bit of muscle injury, that if he bats too long, we run the risk of losing him.

India's MS Dhoni in action during the IPL 2024 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium | Image: BCCI



"So, we're trying to find that balance where he can have an impact on the match by just hitting sixes and fours, which he's done pretty well and kept as well as some of the best in the competition, if not the best in the competition," Fleming stated at the pre-game press conference.

Coach Fleming further stated that the management intends to use MS Dhoni in a specific way, but he will not bat for a longer period as there is a high risk of losing him out of the competition.

"He's not going to bat for a long period of time, so finding that point, keeping is fine. He's very economical with his movement, so he can keep with his hands, and his hand-eye [coordination] and speed is as good as any. So, no problem with that. We're just guarding against him, batting for five or six overs, having to sprint every couple of balls. It's a specific role that we're using him for," Fleming further revealed.