Monday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) saw MI score 125/9 in their 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya being the top scorer at 34 runs. RR, in response, chased down the target with ease in just 15.3 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Trent Boult of RR for his impressive bowling performance of 3/22. The match showcased notable performances from RR and was a night to forget for Hardik Pandya and his team. The match took place at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs RR: Fans at Wankhede Stadium criticize Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has faced significant criticism from fans following the recent match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Indians, under Pandya's captaincy, suffered a third consecutive defeat, leading to discontent among the audience. In a video going viral on the internet, several Mumbai Indians fans are seen criticising Hardik Pandya and his captaincy, prompting an immediate replacement of leadership with Rohit Sharma, who previously led the franchise to 5 IPL trophies as a captain

Angry Mumbai Public reaction on yesterday's match !



People are angry on hardik Pandya's Captaincy and they want Rohit Sharma back as captain !pic.twitter.com/9llfPSZ3Gz — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) April 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Trent Boult caused havoc in the top order of the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, eliminating important players for golden ducks, causing the former to suffer early defeats in their IPL 2024 encounter. Mumbai could only muster 125 for 9, despite heroic efforts from Tilak Varma and Pandya, who hit 32 and 34 runs respectively. For the Rajasthan Royals, Boult and Chahal were outstanding; they both took three wickets, while Nandre Burger took two.

For the Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag was brilliant in the second innings, amassing a half-century and leading his side to a convincing win that saw him win the Orange Cap. Pandya's leadership has come under fire after the Rajasthan Royals put on an outstanding display, reaching the goal with 6 wickets and 27 balls remaining.

As captain of Mumbai, Pandya has clearly had a difficult start to the IPL 2024 season, and the dissatisfaction of the crowd was evident not just in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad but also in Mumbai. Pandya is under a lot of pressure to allay the rumours about his captaincy and win over the supporters and his team.