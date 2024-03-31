Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:33 IST
'WELCOME BACK, RISHABH PANT': Netizens could not keep calm as Pant smashes vintage 50 against CSK
Rishabh Pant has completed his first 50 after making a return to the IPL. Pant scored 51 runs in 32 balls to guide Delhi Capitals towards a challenging total.
The IPL 2024 saw the return of Rishabh Pant. It was always a pressing query, whether Pant would be able to get back to his best or not, and even if there is a probability of that, how long it would take him to play his vintage strokes. Turns out the cricket fraternity did not have to wait for long. It only took the Delhi Capitals captain three matches to showcase his usual self. Pant completed 50 against Chennai Super Kings. Thereby, received a standing ovation from the Vizag crowd, and his teammates.
Fans could not keep calm about Rishabh Pant's 'Pantastic' innings
Following a special knock of 51 runs, the mention of Rishabh Pant has been all over social media. Here are a few of the many reactions.
Courtesy of Rishabh Pant's splendid knock, Delhi Capitals have put on a challenging score of 191 in front of Chennai Super Kings. While he has completed the maiden fifty after return, will it be a maiden victory after return as wll. All to look forward to.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:33 IST
