The IPL 2024 saw the return of Rishabh Pant. It was always a pressing query, whether Pant would be able to get back to his best or not, and even if there is a probability of that, how long it would take him to play his vintage strokes. Turns out the cricket fraternity did not have to wait for long. It only took the Delhi Capitals captain three matches to showcase his usual self. Pant completed 50 against Chennai Super Kings. Thereby, received a standing ovation from the Vizag crowd, and his teammates.

Fans could not keep calm about Rishabh Pant's 'Pantastic' innings

Following a special knock of 51 runs, the mention of Rishabh Pant has been all over social media. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Rishabh Pant is well and truly back. Brilliant inning this. #DCvsCSK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 31, 2024

RISHABH PANT. FIFTY. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET. — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 31, 2024

This is vintage Rishabh Pant 🔥. pic.twitter.com/8LW9p2H8sl — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) March 31, 2024

Rishabh Pant is back with a bang. Got out after a well made 50 pic.twitter.com/kpJAjA8Kyv — 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 (@bholination) March 31, 2024

Welcome back, Rishabh Pant! We've eagerly awaited this moment, the entire cricket fraternity waited for this very patiently. Star boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QNAaAqyyXS — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) March 31, 2024

Courtesy of Rishabh Pant's splendid knock, Delhi Capitals have put on a challenging score of 191 in front of Chennai Super Kings. While he has completed the maiden fifty after return, will it be a maiden victory after return as wll. All to look forward to.