×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:33 IST

'WELCOME BACK, RISHABH PANT': Netizens could not keep calm as Pant smashes vintage 50 against CSK

Rishabh Pant has completed his first 50 after making a return to the IPL. Pant scored 51 runs in 32 balls to guide Delhi Capitals towards a challenging total.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 saw the return of Rishabh Pant. It was always a pressing query, whether Pant would be able to get back to his best or not, and even if there is a probability of that, how long it would take him to play his vintage strokes. Turns out the cricket fraternity did not have to wait for long. It only took the Delhi Capitals captain three matches to showcase his usual self. Pant completed 50 against Chennai Super Kings. Thereby, received a standing ovation from the Vizag crowd, and his teammates.

Also Read | IPL 2024, DC vs CSK Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Fans could not keep calm about Rishabh Pant's 'Pantastic' innings

Following a special knock of 51 runs, the mention of Rishabh Pant has been all over social media. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Advertisement

Courtesy of Rishabh Pant's splendid knock, Delhi Capitals have put on a challenging score of 191 in front of Chennai Super Kings. While he has completed the maiden fifty after return, will it be a maiden victory after return as wll. All to look forward to.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

a few seconds ago
Pedestrian Accidents

Road Accidents

a minute ago
Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Priya Malik Welcomes Son

a minute ago
Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma on IPL

3 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

5 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

8 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

8 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

9 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

9 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

12 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

13 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

13 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

15 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

17 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

18 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

18 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

19 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo