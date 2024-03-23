×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 09:54 IST

'What he wants to do is infectious': Coach Ponting identifies the player who was removed of the nets

The Delhi Capitals have are taking it up an extra mile as Coach Ricky Ponting revealed that they had to pull out a player from the nets.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting gestures at the Delhi Capitals dugout | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Delhi Capitals will be up for a challenger when they face the Punjab Kings in the opening match of the series. The match-up will mark the return of Rishabh Pant to competitive action. The wicketkeeper-batter will lead the Delhi-based franchise and has been giving it all to make a strong return. The IPL 2024 season has motivated the team to such an extent that they are aiming to put up a spectacular in their season-opening fixture. But the coach has revealed that there is one player who was practising so hard that they had to drag him out from the practice nets.  

Also Read: 'Our captain was CSK player in RCB jersey': Fans slander RCB after their setback to CSK

Ricky Ponting opens up on the player who he had to pull off from the nets!

The Delhi Capitals have been sweating it out ahead of their first campaign-opening clash at an away game against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. But there is one specific player who is going the extra mile as he trains. At times, the cricketer's practice was getting so intense that coach Ricky Ponting had to drag him out of the nets. 

"We had a week's training in Vizag before coming here and trust me Rishabh is back and ready to play. He is batting and moving behind the stumps beautifully. Sometimes he bats too much and I have to drag him out of nets," Ricky Ponting revealed.

India's Rishabh Pant and Australia's Ricky Ponting at a training session for the Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI/IPL

"I've seen where his game is at, and don't be surprised if something special happens tomorrow. His attitude and smile and what he wants to do for the team is infectious. Everyone wants to be like Rishabh," The DC coach added.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Aggressive Virat Kohli gives an animated send off to CSK debutant Rachin Ravindra- WATCH

Prior to hosting the Indian Premier League matches in 2024, the Arun Jaitley Stadium was being utilised for WPL matches, therefore the Capitals held their pre-tournament training in Visakhapatnam. Some of Delhi's matches in the announced fixtures will take place in Visakhapatnam at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals will aim for a turnaround this year after they faltered in the preceding series and slipped to the ninth position with their dismal performance. 

