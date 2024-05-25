Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in the Qualifier 2 match of the IPL. Sunrisers posted a competitive total of 175/9 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (50) and Shahbaz Ahmed, who was later named Player of the Match for his all-around performance of 3/23 with the ball and 18 runs with the bat. In response, Rajasthan Royals could only manage 139/7, falling short of the target despite Dhruv Jurel's valiant unbeaten 56*. Sunrisers' solid bowling, led by Shahbaz Ahmed and Avesh Khan (3/27), ultimately sealed their place in the final against KKR. The match held at MA Chidambaram Stadium witnessed intense moments and standout performances from both teams, making it an enthralling spectacle for the fans.

Also Read: 'What's the use of all that talent': RR star blasted by Sunil Gavaskar

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar made a huge statement about Sanju Samson post-SRH vs RR

Sanju Samson's spotty record with the Indian team might be attributed to his poor shot selection, as noted by Sunil Gavaskar. The skipper of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was bowled out by Abhishek Sharma for 10 runs off 11 balls at long on during their IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Advertisement

On Friday, May 24, SRH, batting first in Chennai, set a goal of 176 runs. After restricting the first-ever IPL winners to 139/7, Pat Cummins and his group won by 36 runs and advanced to the Sunday, May 26 final matchup with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same location.

Gavaskar talked about Samson and Riyan Parag's dismissals in his Star Sports game assessment. Sunil Gavaskar said:

Advertisement

"What's the use of scoring 500 runs if you can't win your team the match or title? Everyone got out while playing glamorous shots. Why has Samson not had a steady India career? It's because his shot selection has let him down," he responded. "If his shot selection had been good, his India career too would have been long. I hope that the opportunity he has got in the T20 World Cup, he grabs it with both hands and cements his place," Gavaskar said.

Plenty to cheer & celebrate for the @SunRisers 🥳



An impressive team performance to seal a place in the all important #Final 🧡



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Oulcd2FuJZ… #TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #SRHvRR | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/nG0tuVfA22 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Also Read: Sanju Samson explains what went wrong for RR in the Qualifier 2 vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the game with a dominant effort, guaranteeing their place in the IPL 2024 championship. Rahul Tripathi scored a quick 37 off 15 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen blasted a vital 50 from 34 balls, leading SRH to a total of 175-9. Unlike the first innings where dew did not play a part, throughout the chase SRH's spinners gained over, capitalising on the higher turn available at Chepauk. These conditions were exploited by the bowlers, who effectively silenced the opposition. On Sunday, May 26, 2024, SRH will now play Kolkata Knight Riders in the final game.