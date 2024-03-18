×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

What Virat Kohli couldn't do in 16 years, Smriti Mandhana did it in 2 years!

For the first time, the RCB women's team brought home the gold. Surprisingly, though, they did it in 2 years but Virat Kohli couldn't in the past 16 years.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

For the Bengaluru fans, it is an ideal time to celebrate as the Royal Challengers Bangalore have clinched their first-ever title. The Women's team, led by Smriti Mandhana, acclaimed glory as they lifted the Women's Premier League title in the 2024 season. The sensational happening has brought tears of joy and a sense of euphoria as the Women's squad ended the winless runs of the franchise. The astonishing factor is that Mandhana was able to do something that Virat Kohli could not achieve in his reign as a captain of the men's team.

Also Read: 'Let Perry play in IPL 2024': 'Wonder Woman' Ellyse Perry becomes a legend in India after WPL win

Advertisement

RCB's winless streak ends: Huge props for Mandhana as she did what Virat Kohli couldn't 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore gave the fans something to rejoice at the time of a crisis. For the Women's Team, it was an arduous path to proceed as the team was hanging in the balance on whether or not they would qualify for the playoffs. But once they did, they valiantly fought back and delivered one of the finest performances in WPL.

Advertisement

But speaking of the Men's side, they had three opportunities under Virat Kohli's reign (2009 vs Deccan Chargers, 2011 vs Chennai Super Kings and 2016 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) and had a dominant force lined up. But somehow, the squad narrowly missed out as their opposition went on to win titles. Somehow, Kohli and company lacked the grit the Women's team had after they lost a last-ball thriller.

Advertisement

In a regular season match against the Delhi Capitals, the RCB Women were defeated in a nail-biting finish, which upset the players as they thought their chance to make it into the eliminator was slipping out. The Capitals have been a force to reckon with in both seasons. But RCB got a slim chance to bounce back, and they left no stone unturned to showcase their grit.

Also Read: From Ellyse Perry to Shreyanka: Full List of WPL 2024 award winners, Orange & Purple Cap holders

Advertisement

Since Virat Kohli has voluntarily stepped down from the captaincy position in the franchise, the onus will be on Faf du Plessis this year as they are under more pressure at the moment. Since the RCB Women's Squad did something the men could not in the past 16 years, 2024 will be the season to show up and show out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Men's side to replicate the success the women had this year. They will be a target of the social media space, but a loss in the IPL 2024 season could do more damage.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Barsatein to go off air?

Barsatein to go off air?

a minute ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Small-cap stocks plunge

a minute ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

2 minutes ago
RCB win WPL 2024 title

WPL 2024

2 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Dos And Don’ts

6 minutes ago
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates

Russian rouble

8 minutes ago
Equity mutual funds

Stress test results

12 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Upset With Ranveer

14 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB UNBOX Live Streaming

17 minutes ago
N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys

17 minutes ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Spotting

17 minutes ago
Christian Michel

India News LIVE:

17 minutes ago
EHang Air Taxi

EHang starts air taxi

20 minutes ago
Thug Life new cast members

Thug Life new cast

21 minutes ago
Adele, music

Adele Suffers Major Blow

27 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Hindi Box Office

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  5. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo