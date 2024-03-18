Advertisement

For the Bengaluru fans, it is an ideal time to celebrate as the Royal Challengers Bangalore have clinched their first-ever title. The Women's team, led by Smriti Mandhana, acclaimed glory as they lifted the Women's Premier League title in the 2024 season. The sensational happening has brought tears of joy and a sense of euphoria as the Women's squad ended the winless runs of the franchise. The astonishing factor is that Mandhana was able to do something that Virat Kohli could not achieve in his reign as a captain of the men's team.

RCB's winless streak ends: Huge props for Mandhana as she did what Virat Kohli couldn't

The Royal Challengers Bangalore gave the fans something to rejoice at the time of a crisis. For the Women's Team, it was an arduous path to proceed as the team was hanging in the balance on whether or not they would qualify for the playoffs. But once they did, they valiantly fought back and delivered one of the finest performances in WPL.

A big 𝗪 for this TEAM ❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/OiQRq7c8bE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2024

But speaking of the Men's side, they had three opportunities under Virat Kohli's reign (2009 vs Deccan Chargers, 2011 vs Chennai Super Kings and 2016 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) and had a dominant force lined up. But somehow, the squad narrowly missed out as their opposition went on to win titles. Somehow, Kohli and company lacked the grit the Women's team had after they lost a last-ball thriller.

In a regular season match against the Delhi Capitals, the RCB Women were defeated in a nail-biting finish, which upset the players as they thought their chance to make it into the eliminator was slipping out. The Capitals have been a force to reckon with in both seasons. But RCB got a slim chance to bounce back, and they left no stone unturned to showcase their grit.

Since Virat Kohli has voluntarily stepped down from the captaincy position in the franchise, the onus will be on Faf du Plessis this year as they are under more pressure at the moment. Since the RCB Women's Squad did something the men could not in the past 16 years, 2024 will be the season to show up and show out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Men's side to replicate the success the women had this year. They will be a target of the social media space, but a loss in the IPL 2024 season could do more damage.