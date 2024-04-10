×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

'When 36 runs needed in last over then pressure is on Jaydev Unadkat not batters': SRH pacer slammed

SRH Pacer Jaydev Unadkat came into the firing range of the fans after he conceded 26 runs, including three wides, against Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat | Image:IPL | JioCinema (Screengrab)
All hell broke loose during the PBKS vs SRH clash at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali during the IPL 2024 season. For the Sunriers, while the other batters seemingly struggled, young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy turned out as their messiah as he was able to hammer runs that led the Sunrisers to a score of 182. However, when Hyderabad came in to bowl, they were hammered by the Punjab batters. But Jaydev Unadkat was their prime target who leaked out a lot of runs. Even though the Sunrisers the exciting clash, Unadkat became a subject to mockery for his bowling spell.   

Fans are merciless over SRH star Jaydev Unadkat after his final over spell vs PBKS

The final over drama at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur saw Pubjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh putting up an absolute spectacle. Cummins' decision to let Jaydev Unadkat bowl turned out to be a costlly one as he leaked out 26 runs and also conceded three wides. The fielders also missed out on key catches and the game was pivoting towards Punjab's favour. But the home team's luck did not land in their favour as Sunrisers went back with a narrow win. 

Jaydev Unadkat's horrendous bowling spell made rounds over social media as the fans mercilessly trolled him for conceding too many runs in the final over of the match. One of the fans was ruthless when he tweeted, 'When 36 runs are needed in the last over then pressure is on Jaydev Unadkat not on batters.'

More tweets and memes started to circulate on Twitter as the fans expressed their disdain over Unadkat.

The Punjab Kings have now slipped to the number six spot after their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will now face a formidable Rajasthan Royals in their home conditions.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

