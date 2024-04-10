Advertisement

All hell broke loose during the PBKS vs SRH clash at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali during the IPL 2024 season. For the Sunriers, while the other batters seemingly struggled, young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy turned out as their messiah as he was able to hammer runs that led the Sunrisers to a score of 182. However, when Hyderabad came in to bowl, they were hammered by the Punjab batters. But Jaydev Unadkat was their prime target who leaked out a lot of runs. Even though the Sunrisers the exciting clash, Unadkat became a subject to mockery for his bowling spell.

Fans are merciless over SRH star Jaydev Unadkat after his final over spell vs PBKS

The final over drama at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur saw Pubjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh putting up an absolute spectacle. Cummins' decision to let Jaydev Unadkat bowl turned out to be a costlly one as he leaked out 26 runs and also conceded three wides. The fielders also missed out on key catches and the game was pivoting towards Punjab's favour. But the home team's luck did not land in their favour as Sunrisers went back with a narrow win.

A Fantastic Finish 🔥



Plenty happened in this nail-biter of a finish where the two teams battled till the end🤜🤛



Relive 📽️ some of the drama from the final over ft. Jaydev Unadkat, Ashutosh Sharma & Shashank Singh 👌



Watch the match LIVE on @starsportsindia and @JioCinema… pic.twitter.com/NohAD2fdnI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Jaydev Unadkat's horrendous bowling spell made rounds over social media as the fans mercilessly trolled him for conceding too many runs in the final over of the match. One of the fans was ruthless when he tweeted, 'When 36 runs are needed in the last over then pressure is on Jaydev Unadkat not on batters.'

When 36 runs are needed in the last over then pressure is on Jaydev Unadkat not on batters. pic.twitter.com/BPw9hbA1Ep — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan)

More tweets and memes started to circulate on Twitter as the fans expressed their disdain over Unadkat.

Year changes, teams change, old batsmen retrie, new batsman come but Jaydev Unadkat is the bowler who keeps his potential to give away 25+ runs in a over. Consistency. Legend. pic.twitter.com/p0bZ2Qt3GU — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer)

Professor Jaydev Unadkat ‼️



> 4 overs 49 @ 12.2 runs per over when the batting ream scored at 9 per over

>Almost conceded 29 runs and helped Punjab win but ended up giving 26 pic.twitter.com/Hlc8N5lfxD — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda)

#SRHvPBKS

Jaydev unadkat ke pele jane ke bad : pic.twitter.com/jLnOtSDqxc — खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh)

No Target is safe when you have Jaydev Unadkat in your team.



Remember how he made us lose against CSK when he was in Mumbai Indians 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mvQsliUZYL — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns)

The Punjab Kings have now slipped to the number six spot after their loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will now face a formidable Rajasthan Royals in their home conditions.