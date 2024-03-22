×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:40 IST

'Everyone was moved': Fleming gives INSIDE SCOOP of what happened 'When Dhoni broke the news'

CSK Coach Stephen Fleming reveals the camp's reaction after MS Dhoni broke the news of a captaincy shift and handed the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020 | Image:CSK
Expect MS Dhoni to drop a bombshell when it is not anticipated. The wicketkeeper-batter made a groundbreaking revelation that he has stepped down as the captain and has handed the onus to Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK fanbase was left in shock and the cricket fans were emotional over the fact that 2023 was Dhoni's last year as the captain, and he came off on a winning note. Dhoni'd decision to step down as the skipper left several cricket fans numb. But what happened at the CSK camp? Coach Stephen Fleming the narrative. 

Also Read: CSK vs RCB: Even RCB skipper Faf du Plessis realises who are the REAL SUPERSTARS of IPL 2024 opener

CSK head coach reveals details of the happenings after MS Dhoni stepped down as captain

On the eve of the IPl 2024 season opener match, the Chennai Super Kings shocked everyone with the captaincy shift announcement. From the 2024 season, the franchise will see a new skipper in Ruturaj Gaikwad and he is expected to replicate the success that the former skipper had with the franchise. While it was inevitable, no one saw it coming due to the timing of the revelation.  

Coach Stephen Fleming explained that Dhoni made the decision solely on his own, although it left several of the players distraught. 

“(When Dhoni broke the news) there was a lot of emotions. A whole lot of tears. There wasn’t a dry eye in the dressing room. Everyone was moved. Last time (when CSK changed the captain) we weren’t as prepared for MS to move and for a change in leadership,” Coach Fleming revealed.

Fleming refers to the year 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja was handed the reins. But after a poor start to the season, MSD was immediately urged to take his position again. This time, the franchise looks more prepared to function under Gaikwad.

Also Read: MS Dhoni SLAMMED for giving up CSK captaincy before IPL 2024: 'MSD should have RETIRED first'

As sad as the camp was to see Dhoni step down, they were overjoyed with Gaikwad's new role as captain and looked forward to the onset of an exciting and perhaps prosperous phase.

“There was also a round of congratulations to Ruturaj. He isn’t the most vocal person, but he has qualities to lead us in the right direction,” he said.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:39 IST

