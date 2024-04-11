'When GT is playing, don't ever think that': Shubman Gill corrects Bhogle after Titans stun RR

Advertisement

It is safe to say that the Gujarat Titans are having a rather roller coaster run with a lot of ups and downs. Since Hardik Pandya left, the spark in the franchise has seemingly lessened, and rookie skipper Shubman Gill is yet to bake a big breakthrough. But in last night's IPL showcase in Jaipur, Gujarat Titans went against the Rajasthan Royals, The visiting team pulled off a heist and snatched a victory from the hands of the home team. In the post-match ceremony, Shubman Gill proved to the naysayers that GT is still in the game and can sweep the stakes after he had a mic-drop moment with Harsha Bhogle.

Shubman Gill goes unhinged, leaves Harsha Bhogle stumped with his response post-thriller win at Jaipur vs RR

While batting first at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals unleashed their fury, with skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag going all in to amass big runs. The GT bowlers were unable to contain them, as they leaked a lot of runs. However, GT made the save after achieving the objective and defeating the unbeaten Royals.

Harsha Bhogle tried to play sneaky with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during the post-match ceremony, but he had no idea what was coming. Some believed Gujarat had come too late, Bhogle informed Gill. But Gill has an optimal response for the veteran broadcaster.

Harsha Bhogle: 'Some of us thought you had left it too late.'

Shubman Gill: 'When Gujarat is playing, never think that again.'

Harsha Bhogle: ‘We will remember that.’

The well-known pundit has frequently attempted to pull the cricket player's legs without repercussions, but Gill gave him a dose of his own medicine.

Rajasthan Royals lost three wickets but managed to reach 196. When they were at home, their supremacy was on full display. However, following Gill's captain's knock, the Gujarat Titans managed to pull off a robbery at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. But Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's final-ball heroics helped the Titans defeat the Rajasthan Royals by a thrilling three wickets.