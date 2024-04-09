×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

'Assess the pitch better': Varun Chakravarthy BLAMES KKR batters for humiliating loss to CSK

KKR's key bowler cites misinterpretation of the pitch as a critical factor behind their defeat against CSK in the IPL match.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In Sunday's IPL match, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted 137/9 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK successfully chased down the target, scoring 141/3 in just 17.4 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 14 balls to spare. Player of the Match was Ravindra Jadeja from CSK, who excelled with figures of 3/18 in 4 overs. Top performances included Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 off 58 balls for CSK and Shreyas Iyer's 34 off 32 balls for KKR. CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Key bowlers were Tushar Deshpande with 3/33 and Vaibhav Arora with 2/28.

Varun Chakravarthy reveals the reason for KKR’s loss against CSK

Varun Chakaravarthy, the spinner for Kolkata Knight Riders, attributed their defeat to misreading the pitch during their match against the Chennai Super Kings. The pitch exhibited unique behavior compared to previous games, which contributed to KKR's struggle. In that game, KKR could only muster 137/9, and CSK successfully chased down the target in 17.4 overs.

"When I saw the wicket, it appeared to be a flat one. But the way it behaved was totally different," said Varun Chakaravarthy in the post-match media interaction.

"We could have assessed the pitch better because it was very slow initially. It was tough to connect the ball, but I felt 160 would have been a par score.

"Also, there was a lot of dew. The last over that I bowled to (Shivam) Dube made a lot of difference since the seam was very wet, and I couldn't grip the ball much," said the mystery spinner.

"We have plans for every batsman, but the most important thing is to execute them. In every team, some batters are going to dominate, and you have to find a way to counter them," Varun Chakaravarthy said.

KKR's loss to Chennai Super Kings marked their first defeat of the season. Despite Varun Chakaravarthy ending the match without a wicket, his performance was the most economical among the team. KKR will now be seen in action against LSG on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

