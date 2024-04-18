Advertisement

The T20 World Cup is quickly approaching, and Rishabh Pant is working hard to be the greatest version of himself, as evidenced by his outstanding all-round performance in the Delhi Capitals' six-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Wednesday. He had two stumpings, two catches, handled his bowlers well, and remained unbeaten as DC chased down 90 in 8.5 overs in an away encounter.

Rishabh Pant's comments following GT vs DC match

When asked about his work behind the stumps and with the bat, Pant replied, "My only thinking before coming to the field was that I wanted to come in a better way.

"Only thought when I was doing my rehab. Each and every match I am loving the process and being on the ground." The DC captain has made a remarkable comeback to competitive cricket after suffering a horrific car accident in December 2022.

The Capitals chose to field first and rolled over the Gujarat Titans for 89 in 17.3 overs, with the bowlers finally having a say after being hammered all over the park in the last several encounters of the lucrative competition.

Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler for DC with figures of 3/14, while there were two wickets apiece for Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11).

"Lots of things to be pleased about. We spoke about champion mindset and our team spoke about it," Pant added at the post-match presentation.

When asked if it's the best bowling effort of IPL 2024, he said, "Definitely one of the best. Still early in the tournament and we can still improve from here." Chasing a small target of 90, DC completed the formality in just 8.5 overs to register their third win and give their run rate a boost.

"The only conversation was to get it as early as possible because we lost few net run rate points in some other games where we lost," he said.

On his bowlers' performance, he said, "I think we just want to enjoy one win at a time. They are hard to come by but you have to enjoy each and every moment." As far as GT batting is concerned, only Rashid Khan put up a semblance of resistance with a 24-ball 31.

Sai Sudharsan (12) and Rahul Tewatia (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures for GT.

"Our batting was very average. Need to move on from this game and come back with the same mindset before the next game," GT skipper Shubman Gill said.

"The wicket was alright. If you see our dismissals - me, Saha and Sai - it had nothing to do with the pitch." Gill added, "When the opposition is chasing 89, unless your bowler takes a double hat-trick, you cannot win." Gill expressed confidence that his team would stage a comeback in the coming days.

"This is halfway of the season and we've won three games already. Hopefully we win five-six more in the second half like the past couple of years," Gill said.