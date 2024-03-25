Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season got off to a great start, with the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, putting up a fantastic performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Southern Derby. Since the beginning, the season has been nothing short of fascinating. All eyes were on the Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians match, which marked Hardik Pandya's comeback to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. MI faltered at the start, losing to the Titans in their season opener. However, the outcome of the toss was predictable, but the reception he received from the crowd was not.

Kevin Pietersen was stunned after boos were heard for Hardik Pandya

It was a homecoming for Hardik Pandya in Gujarat when the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians faced off in their season opener clash. For the toss, rookie skipper Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya came out to represent their sides. Mumbai Indians won the toss and skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first. But throughout the toss, loud boos were heard throughout the stadium, which was meant for Pandya. Kevin Pietersen, who is in India for commentary and analyst duties, was startled to see an Indian player getting booed in his own country.

"When was the last time an Indian cricketer was booed in India? This is a rare happening?" said Pietersen on commentary

Hardik Pandya is getting booed by the Ahmedabad crowd!



"When was the last time an Indian cricketer was booed in India? This is a rare happening?": Kevin Pietersen in commentary. #GTvsMI #IPL2024 #IPL2024live #HardikPandya

Hardik Pandya's comeback to the Mumbai Indians as captain did not go well, as a rookie captain defeated him despite his good track record. When Pandya arrived for the toss, he was greeted by deafening boos, which continued throughout the game. On the other hand, loud Rohit shouts could be heard across the Narendra Modi stadium.

Shubman Gill had an ideal debut as Gujarat Titans captain with a dramatic six-run victory in their first IPL game on Sunday, thanks to Mumbai Indians' strange batting strategy at the death.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) was at his best in his debut IPL game in two years, hitting fast yorkers at will to help Mumbai Indians restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6. But Bumrah's efforts were insufficient, as batsmen such as Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya failed to match his brilliance.