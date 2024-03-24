×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Which RCB bowler was the first to take consecutive 5-wicket hauls in T20s?

The RCB captain has even picked up 2 ODI wickets and has a pretty handy bowling record across first-class, List A and T20 cricket.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis | Image:RCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Which current Royal Challengers Bengaluru player was the first to take two consecutive 5-wicket hauls in T20s? Ahead of their first home match of the IPL season, this intriguing question on RCB Bold Diaries left the entire squad stumped, except the man who had done it.

When asked this question, Virat Kohli said, “Was it Lockie?” while Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Maxwell both went for Karn Sharma’s name. Mohammed Siraj wondered if it was Wanindu Hasaranga while Akash Deep thought it could be Harshal Patel. Mahipal Lomror settled for Siraj as his guess, and Rajat Patidar offered Adam Zampa as his answer. Some of the others chose Anil Kumble and Yuzvendra Chahal, with Dinesh Karthik mulling over Himanshu Sharma’s name.

Advertisement

The query was posed to captain Faf du Plessis too, who first asked, ”Domestic or international?”, before pondering over the right answer. “I was going to say Faf du Plessis,” du Plessis said. “Is that correct?”

It was indeed the correct answer, as du Plessis had achieved the feat back in the years 2011 and 2012 when he claimed 5/19 and 5/28 on the South African domestic circuit with his leg-spin skills.

Advertisement

In fact, du Plessis’ second five-wicket haul comprised players all of whom represented South Africa – Quinton de Kock, Neil McKenzie, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris and Thami Tsolekile. And apart from de Kock, who was out caught, all the others were bowled by du Plessis.

When told that it was the skipper who had achieved this feat, Kohli exclaimed, “Who bowls leg-spin? Faf? What!” Karthik was surprised as well. “Faf, I never expected you to do that!” Karthik said.

Advertisement

The RCB captain has even picked up 2 ODI wickets and has a pretty handy bowling record across first-class, List A and T20 cricket. He has claimed 50 wickets in T20s at a healthy average of 18.34 and a solid economy-rate of 6.96.

“I can’t believe he is not bowling now, and making the rest of us try and bowl,” remarked Maxwell.

Advertisement

It is up to the skipper now to decide as RCB prepare to take on the Punjab in their first home game of the season  at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

2 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

8 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

10 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

11 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

12 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

15 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

17 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

23 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

29 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

36 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

37 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

39 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

40 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

43 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

43 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo