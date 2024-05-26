Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) absolutely dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL final as they emerged as Champions of IPL 2024 and won their third IPL crown in history.

SRH had won the toss and opted to bat first in the final. KKR absolutely rocked the SRH batting lineup and fans as they bundled the SRH batting to a meagre score of 113 runs. Their excellent performance meant that KKR will have to chase only 114 in the IPL finals.

While everyone is busy praising KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir and rightfully so given the impact he has had on the team in winning the IPL there is however one big unsung hero of KKR's revival who is Ravi Shastri's former ally.

The unsung hero of KKR's triumph

Gautam Gambhir has been impressive for KKR and has surely stamped his character and mentality all over the side but however there is one key unsung hero which is going under the radar for KKR.

That is Kolkata Knight Rider's bowling coach Bharat Arun for playing a major role in their run to the championship. Bharat Arun joined KKR as the head coach back in 2022 and since then has found invaluable gems in the bowling attack in the form of their uncapped star players in Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR appointed Bharat Arun has their bowling coach in 2022, and there's no surprise that Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, two uncapped Indian fast bowlers are performing like they are in the IPL. One of the best bowling coaches in the world. pic.twitter.com/xlbt8Df3ff — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC)

Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora emerged as the rising stars in the bowling attack and their performance in the IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad was the icing on the cake for the work that Bharat Arun put in to change the team's fortunes.

