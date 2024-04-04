×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? The 18-year-old KKR batter who trained under Abhishek Nayar

Angkrish Raghuvanshi had an outstanding campaign in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, which India won by defeating England.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Angkrish Raghuvanshi | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a sensational display of youthful talent, 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi emerged as a new sensation for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals. Promoted to No. 3 in the batting order, Raghuvanshi showcased remarkable skill and confidence, smashing a half-century off just 25 deliveries. 

His innings included 5 boundaries and 3 towering sixes, as he effortlessly tackled the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack. Notably, Raghuvanshi formed a scintillating 104-run partnership with the experienced Sunil Narine, further enhancing KKR's dominant position in the match. Raghuvanshi had previously made a significant impact in his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Also Read: THIS is JUST THE START, WATCH me PLAY for INDIA: IPL fast-bowling beast Mayank Yadav clear in plans

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Hailing from Gurgaon but relocating to Mumbai at the age of 11 to pursue his cricketing dreams, Angkrish Raghuvanshi had an outstanding campaign in the 2022 U-19 World Cup. He amassed 278 runs while opening the innings, playing a pivotal role in India's championship-winning campaign under the captaincy of Yash Dhull.

Having made his List A and T20 debuts for Mumbai in 2023, Raghuvanshi continued to impress, scoring an impressive 765 runs in just 9 matches during the CK Nayudu Trophy. His talent caught the attention of KKR, who acquired him at his base price in the 2024 auction. Adding to his credentials, his childhood coach, Abhishek Nayar, is a part of KKR's support staff.

Also Read: Ambati Rayudu DESTROYS RCB, takes sly shot at Kohli: ‘This is the reason why RCB has never won IPL

 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:41 IST

