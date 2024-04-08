Who is BR Sharath? 27-year-old wicket-keeper who made his debut in IPL

Advertisement

On April 7, 2024, Karnataka's wicketkeeper, BR Sharath, marked his IPL debut with the Gujarat Titans against the Lucknow Super Giants, stepping in as a replacement for Wriddhiman Saha. Sharath received his debut in fourth match for GT in IPL 2024. BR Sharath scored just 2 runs on his IPL debut but did well behind the stumps, taking two crucial catches.

Gujarat Titans initially had three wicketkeepers in their IPL 2024 squad – Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, and the uncapped Robin Minz. However, Robin Minz's unfortunate road accident led to his replacement by Karnataka's BR Sharath.

Who is BR Sharath?

Born in 1996, BR Sharath burst onto the scene during the 2017/18 season, making his debut in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His Ranji Trophy debut came a season later against defending champions Vidarbha. In a match where Vidarbha posted 307 runs and reduced Karnataka to 149-5, Sharath made a memorable entrance by scoring 103 runs. To this day, he remains the only Karnataka wicketkeeper to achieve a century on his first-class debut.

Despite this impressive start, BR Sharath's professional cricket journey has seen mixed results. He has scored 616 runs at an average of 23.69 and has registered 80 dismissals from 20 first-class matches. His List A cricket average stands at 30.50, and his T20 strike rate of 119 leaves room for improvement.

However, BR Sharath showcased his potential during the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, delivering impactful performances against Uttar Pradesh and Tripura. He scored 26 runs off 18 balls against Uttar Pradesh and hit three sixes during an unbeaten 26 off just nine balls against Tripura.

These impressive cameos likely influenced the Gujarat Titans' decision to include him as the reserve wicketkeeper when Robin Minz was unavailable. In the absence of Wriddhiman Saha, who missed the match due to a back spasm, Gujarat Titans had to choose between Wade and Sharath. Given the team's existing lineup featuring Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, and Noor Ahmad, Sharath was the preferred choice.

However, Sharath's debut match against Lucknow Super Giants was not ideal. Although he made an impact with a catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis off Darshan Nalkande, he managed to score only two runs before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya, contributing to Gujarat's early collapse at 61-4 by the ninth over.

Gujarat Titans eventually lost the match by 33 runs as they failed to chase down a low target of 164 runs. Marcus Stoinis and Yash Thakur did the job for Lucknow Super Giants. While Stoinis slammed a quickfire half-century, Thakur picked up five-wicket-haul, his maiden fifer in the league.