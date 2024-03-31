Advertisement

In a spectacular debut for the Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav left a lasting impression by claiming three crucial wickets against the Punjab Kings on Saturday. Mayank picked up the wickets when his team needed the most and also clocked the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 in the process.

Mayank Yadav's astonishing delivery read 155.8 kmph on the speedometer, marking it as the fastest ball of the IPL 2024 season. This lightning-fast delivery was directed towards Punjab Kings' skipper, Shikhar Dhawan, who was batting confidently at 59 runs.

Advertisement

Also Read: I'm pinching myself that I've been lucky to play with Kohli, Rohit: Green

At that juncture, PBKS seemed to be in a commanding position with the scoreboard reflecting 101/0 after 11 overs in pursuit of a mammoth target of 200 runs. However, LSG bounced back at the right time to stop the carnage from Punjab, taking five wickets in a matter of as many overs.

Advertisement

Even in his opening over, Mayank Yadav showcased his exceptional pace, consistently clocking impressive speeds of 147 kmph, 146 kmph, 150 kmph, 141 kmph, and 149 kmph, creating quite a buzz among the spectators and analysts alike.

Also Read: 'It's just a matter of us playing our best cricket for 40 overs': Ricky Ponting on DC's plight

Who is Mayank Yadav?

Mayank Yadav, an uncapped talent, was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants during the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, Mayank missed out on representing LSG in the IPL 2023 season due to an injury, leading to his replacement by Arpit Guleria.

Despite this setback, Mayank Yadav caught the attention of many with his commendable performances during the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, where he represented the North Zone team and made a name for himself. The 21-year-old was retained by LSG for the IPL 2024 season and with new management in place, he finally got an opportunity to showcase his talent in the tournament.