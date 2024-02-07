Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season is something the fans have been talking about. The hype remains at large, but a problem also remains. With the Lok Sabha Elections also happening in April 2024, the dates could clash with the Indian Premier League matches, which could be a problem for both sides. New reports have been coming in that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering releasing the schedule for IPL on a partial basis amid the uncertainty over the Election dates.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season is likely to begin in March 2024

After the IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup will take place in USA & West Indies

There are concerns that the IPL 2024 matches could be moved out of India

Also Read: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu replaces Lauren Bell at UP Warriorz in WPL Season 2

Advertisement

BCCI wants IPL matches to stay, to monitor Election dates and release partial schedule first - Reports

Even though the IPL 2024 has less than two months left for the season to commence, no schedule has been revealed yet. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be keeping a check on the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections to reveal the final dates for the IPL 2024 season. The Board has remained silent since they have to tackle the election trouble. Since the police force will remain busy with election duties, they may not be able to provide ample force at the Stadiums, where thousands of fans are expected to arrive to see the matches. As per reports from InsideSport, the BCCI plans to disclose the first half of the fixtures, with all matches remaining in India. While it is unclear whether the IPL 2024 will be held partially outside, the BCCI is not eager to relocate the competition outside, even partially.

Advertisement

“The discussions and planning are ongoing. We are waiting for clarity on the election dates so that we can plan the schedule. But if the election dates take too long to release, we can always announce it in parts. Nobody wants to see IPL moving out and we are not keen either. We will finalise everything soon,” the reports mentioned.

Also Read: How Yashasvi Jaiswal vindicated Rahul Dravid's belief in him which saw Shubman Gill relegated

Advertisement

It is not the first time that IPL matches have been moved out of India. But the BCCI is now waiting for the dates of the elections.