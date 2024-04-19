Advertisement

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings aka CSK and their beloved Thala, MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other and are an undeniable part of the golden chapter in the illustrious history of the cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a season where MS Dhoni passed on his captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, it looked like the World Cup winning captain for Team India and five time IPL winner will take a back seat in the season.

Advertisement

But Thala, MS Dhoni has done anything but take a back seat. Instead his scintillating batting in IPL 2024 display has left not just CSK but fans all over the globe spell bound.

MS Dhoni's recent hammering of Hardik Pandya in Chennai's comfortable 20-run win over Mumbai Indians received a lot of plaudits. MSD smacked Pandya for three consecutive sixes in final over which in turn proved to be the difference for CSK.

Advertisement

Australia's world cup winning skipper IN 2015 and legendary skipper Michael Clarke has recently addressed his awe for the way MS Dhoni has batted in IPL this season.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Unreal Downfall': Netizens bash Hardik Pandya after another poor show

Michael Clarke take on MS Dhoni

Michael Clarke in his recent appearance at ESPN cricinfo was quick to heap praise over the impact MS Dhoni has had on IPL and the way he is going about things.

“I dont seem to be surprised ever with MS Dhoni. You look at him, he's as healthy as I have ever seen him. He's so calm under pressure, He had a long break away from game. He's obviously not played any other cricket apart from IPL.” said Michael Clarke.

Advertisement

Saluting MS Dhoni—no true fan can scroll past without liking this post! ❤️



Celebrating MSD’s iconic hat-trick of sixes to finish the game.

#ThalaDhoni#CSKvsMI | #DHONI𓃵 pic.twitter.com/KWiJpUhpI5 — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_)

Michael Clarke further said that MS Dhoni has always been class and addressed the way Dhoni smacked Hardik Pandya was phenomenal, “I can't say I am surprised but it was phenomenal. He walked out in that last over against Hardik Pandya and just the first ball straight out the middle of the bat”.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma joins MS Dhoni as the 2nd player in IPL to play 250 matches

MS is the best finisher I've ever seen - Clarke

Michael Clarke has over the years been involved in a lot of battles against MS Dhoni and been on the wrong side of many of those. He admitted that MS Dhoni is the best finisher he has ever seen.

“I think MS is probably the best finisher I've ever seen. He's done it over such a long period of time. He reads the game so well. He has done it for 20 years, he hits the ball as hard as any batsman still in the current game”, said Clarke.

Advertisement

Michael Clarke has further lauded the support MS Dhoni receives and established that he never disappoints his fans. “There's more yellow chennai jerseys than anywhere at any home ground. It's phenomenal the support people have for MS Dhoni and he has not disappointed”, said Clarke.

MS Dhoni will now be gearing up to face Lucknow Super Giants in match 34 of IPL 2024 and will look to lead Chennai Super Kings to another victory.