'Worst IPL final ever': Disappointed fans express their angst after SRH's lackluster batting display
Fans have labelled the IPL final between SRH and KKR as the worst ever and expressed their anger against SRH for posting such a low total.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put on an absolutely miserable batting display in the final of IPL 2024 as they bundled for only 113 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and set a target of just 114. This marks the lowest total ever scored in IPL final.
Since the first over, SRH batting just seemed to collapse as it started with Abhishek Sharma getting knocked over by Mitchell Starc in the first over. KKR ran riot over their batting order and Hyderabad batters didn't seem to have any answers. A late cameo at the end by Pat Cummins meant that SRH somehow managed to get past the total of 100 runs.
The showing by SRH left everyone disappointed and many fans took to Social Media to address their disappointment with how they played in the innings.
Fans label IPL 2024 Final as the Worst Final Ever
Fans were understandably not happy with how the game went and made their feelings known to label it as the worst IPL final ever.
Given the way the SRH innings went and the way it all collapsed fans took to social media with memes centred around Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and let their feelings on the match known.
