Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana pose with the WPL trophy ahead of the final | Image: BCCI

The excitement builds as WPL 2024 speeds towards its thrilling finale, which features a heart-pounding match between Delhi, who is atop the table, and Bangalore, who is on the rise. This matchup promises to be a spectacular display of skill, with each team winning their way into the championship game after facing overwhelming obstacles. Throughout the season, Delhi, led by the wise Meg Lanning, has been the model of consistency. Bangalore, led by the captivating Smriti Mandhana, has pulled off an incredible comeback to make it to the championship game.

Bangalore, driven by Ellyse Perry's exceptional ability, rediscovered their rhythm during a tumultuous middle phase. Her outstanding all-around performance — which included a remarkable six-wicket haul and a window-shattering six — has been crucial to Bangalore's run to the championship game, where they have won back-to-back player of the match titles against Mumbai, the reigning champions. Both teams will spare no effort in their pursuit of victory as the championship match takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With Bangalore looking to win their first title and Delhi looking to get revenge for their final-round loss from the previous season, the atmosphere is set for an exciting match that guarantees high-stakes action and suspense. As a struggle for primacy plays out in the Women's T20 League 2024 final, get ready to see history being made.

WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB take place?

The WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB match will commence on Sunday, March 17th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB take place?

The WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB live telecast via Sports18 Network

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming via Fox Sports and Fox Cricket HD. The live streaming will be available via Foxtel Go.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in UK ?

Fans in the UK can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live telecast via Sky Sports Cricket. The live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in US?

Fans in America can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming via Sling TV - Willow TV.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in your own country?

Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA)

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Nepal: Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal

Sri Lanka: Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV

MENA Countries: Yupp TV

South Africa and Sub-Saharan regions: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Caribbean: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Maldives: Yupp TV, Medianet

WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Full Squad

Delhi Capitals (DC): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sophie Molineux