×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

WPL 2024 Final live streaming: When and where to watch DC vs RCB match on TV and Online?

WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: Take a look at the full squad, venue, live streaming and broadcast details for the Women's Premier League 2024 Final Match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana
Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana pose with the WPL trophy ahead of the final | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

The excitement builds as WPL 2024 speeds towards its thrilling finale, which features a heart-pounding match between Delhi, who is atop the table, and Bangalore, who is on the rise. This matchup promises to be a spectacular display of skill, with each team winning their way into the championship game after facing overwhelming obstacles. Throughout the season, Delhi, led by the wise Meg Lanning, has been the model of consistency. Bangalore, led by the captivating Smriti Mandhana, has pulled off an incredible comeback to make it to the championship game.

Bangalore, driven by Ellyse Perry's exceptional ability, rediscovered their rhythm during a tumultuous middle phase. Her outstanding all-around performance — which included a remarkable six-wicket haul and a window-shattering six — has been crucial to Bangalore's run to the championship game, where they have won back-to-back player of the match titles against Mumbai, the reigning champions. Both teams will spare no effort in their pursuit of victory as the championship match takes place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With Bangalore looking to win their first title and Delhi looking to get revenge for their final-round loss from the previous season, the atmosphere is set for an exciting match that guarantees high-stakes action and suspense. As a struggle for primacy plays out in the Women's T20 League 2024 final, get ready to see history being made.

Advertisement

WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB take place?

The WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB match will commence on Sunday, March 17th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards

Where will the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB take place?

The WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB live telecast via Sports18 Network 

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website. 

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming via Fox Sports and Fox Cricket HD. The live streaming will be available via Foxtel Go.

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in UK ?

Fans in the UK can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live telecast via Sky Sports Cricket. The live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app. 

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in US? 

Fans in America can watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming via Sling TV - Willow TV. 

How to watch the WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB Live Streaming in your own country?

Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA)

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Advertisement

Nepal: Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal

Sri Lanka: Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV

Advertisement

MENA Countries: Yupp TV

South Africa and Sub-Saharan regions: SuperSport

Advertisement

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Caribbean: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)

Advertisement

Singapore: StarHub TV+

Maldives: Yupp TV, Medianet

Advertisement

WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Full Squad

Delhi Capitals (DC): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Dil Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UPI Market

The Tough Fight

a few seconds ago
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar

a minute ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

6 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

7 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

10 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

10 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

15 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

16 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

22 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

28 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

28 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

32 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

36 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

39 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

40 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

40 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

44 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo