The MI vs CSK match which is dubbed as the El-Clasico of IPL 2024 has delivered yet again. It turned out to be a high-scoring affair at the Wankhede, where fans got to witness the finishing blitz of MS Dhoni and the scintillating ton of Rohit Sharma. CSK prevailed with a 20-run margin, and with it, Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians' winning run got curtailed after two matches.

As the dust has settled on the spectacle that was Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, after-math opinions on the game are creating waves on social media. The match was filled with blockbuster moments as the biggest fan attractions, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya were all on the field. Among the many headliners, one emerged during the final over of the CSK innings and involved the aforementioned luminaries. It was the moment that fans were waiting for as MS Dhoni had made it to the middle after the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell. Hardik Pandya had the bowl and it was bang, bang, and bang from Dhoni. Pandya endured the fire of Thala's bat. Witnessing sixes being hit on his captain, Rohit Sharma, who was stationed somewhere between point and gully, could not help but seemingly empathise with the misery of Pandya, with a closed-mouth smile.

MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk



Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Hardik Pandya's last over proved to be too costly for MI

A total of 26 runs were scored on Hardik Pandya's 3rd over, which was the final over of the CSK innings. Ahead of the over, it was looking like CSK would finish just shy of 200, but MS Dhoni's three sixes, a couple of wides, and a boundary by Mitchell turned the over into exorbitantly expensive. In hindsight, some of the knowers of the game have stated that it should have been Akash Madhwal bowling the final over.

