Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

WWE news: Wrestling fans call out Edge's CRINGE PROMO on AEW Dynamite after CM Punk's remarks

Adam Copeland (Formerly known as Edge) has delivered a striking promo at AEW dynamite on Thursday. Know what he said, and why it did not sit well with fans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
CM Punk and Adam Copeland
CM Punk and Adam Copeland | Image:WWE/AEW
  • 2 min read
Adam Copeland (FKA, EDGE) opened tonight's AEW Dynamite with an exceptional promo, possibly in retaliation to CM Punk's statements regarding the company. Copeland appeared to address criticism levelled at AEW by CM Punk as he took up many aspects of the business throughout the promo. Not only did Copeland express his admiration for the Bucks, Kenny Omega, and even Cody Rhodes, but he also specifically mentioned Tony Khan as one of the reasons why AEW was so successful.

Also Read | Roman Reigns' BIG WARNING to WWE: 'I'm calling it quits if..'

Adam Copeland on how AEW is pioneering as a promotion

He stated that AEW had improved professional wrestling as a whole and that there was a reason why huge free agents such as Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay signed with the promotion. He concluded the promo by posting the most recent unofficial AEW tagline, 'AEW: Where The Best Wrestle', which Tony Khan also tweeted during the session. You can see more of Adam Copeland's advertisement in the video below, where he also claims AEW is the most fun he's had in his career.

Also Read | CM Punk REVEALS how he quit AEW for WWE, told Khan 'You're a clown'

Possibly the target was CM Punk

After CM Punk went on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this week and, among other things, stated that Tony Khan was not a good employer and that AEW 'wasn't a company,' it appears that his views were addressed in the live promo. Copeland mentioned that he had gotten worked up this week, but then went on to welcome Will Ospreay, resulting in a wonderful moment of acknowledgement between the two.

Fans not buying Edge's promo

While Adam Copeland's promo was to draw the attention of the wrestling fans towards the great aspects about AEW, it ended up backfiring. 

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will pay heed to this and respond in some kind in the upcoming weeks.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

