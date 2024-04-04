Advertisement

Adam Copeland (FKA, EDGE) opened tonight's AEW Dynamite with an exceptional promo, possibly in retaliation to CM Punk's statements regarding the company. Copeland appeared to address criticism levelled at AEW by CM Punk as he took up many aspects of the business throughout the promo. Not only did Copeland express his admiration for the Bucks, Kenny Omega, and even Cody Rhodes, but he also specifically mentioned Tony Khan as one of the reasons why AEW was so successful.

Adam Copeland on how AEW is pioneering as a promotion

He stated that AEW had improved professional wrestling as a whole and that there was a reason why huge free agents such as Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay signed with the promotion. He concluded the promo by posting the most recent unofficial AEW tagline, 'AEW: Where The Best Wrestle', which Tony Khan also tweeted during the session. You can see more of Adam Copeland's advertisement in the video below, where he also claims AEW is the most fun he's had in his career.

Adam Copeland wants everyone to celebrate professional wrestling!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RatedRCopeland pic.twitter.com/SdhQqAvUS8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

Possibly the target was CM Punk

After CM Punk went on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this week and, among other things, stated that Tony Khan was not a good employer and that AEW 'wasn't a company,' it appears that his views were addressed in the live promo. Copeland mentioned that he had gotten worked up this week, but then went on to welcome Will Ospreay, resulting in a wonderful moment of acknowledgement between the two.

Fans not buying Edge's promo

While Adam Copeland's promo was to draw the attention of the wrestling fans towards the great aspects about AEW, it ended up backfiring.

Tony Khan totally missed the point of what CM Punk said and sent Edge to do a terrible rah rah speech. 🤦‍♂️ — Luis Herrera 🍕 (@luisrha) April 4, 2024

“The best wrestle” 😭😭😭 Yeah alright All elderly wrestling — Rakshit Shah - DUNKI (@rshah2611) April 4, 2024

I think @WWE needs to give @CMPunk a gold & black T-shirt that says “Rent Free” on it. — The Baron of Sports Entertainment (@ZTMbaronofurga) April 4, 2024

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will pay heed to this and respond in some kind in the upcoming weeks.