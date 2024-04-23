Advertisement

DC vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opening batsman for Rajasthan Royals, attributed his current form in IPL 2023 to his experience playing domestic red-ball cricket, which has helped him manage his emotions better. His impressive performance of scoring 60 runs off 31 balls in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday led RR to a comfortable 57-run victory. Jaiswal now has a total of 125 runs in three matches, putting him in sixth place for the Orange Cap.

In a video released by IPL, Jaiswal revealed that his experience in red-ball cricket has enabled him to control his emotions during IPL matches. In the match against DC, he felt confident and took on Khaleel Ahmed in the first over, hitting him for five boundaries and scoring 20 runs.

Jaiswal explained that his main focus was to score runs quickly and help his team reach a good total on the scoreboard in Guwahati. He achieved his second fifty of IPL 2023 and his fifth in the tournament against DC.

“Yes, 100% (on red-ball form helping him in IPL), because I have played a lot of red-ball cricket and I was able to control my emotions a lot. I try to do that in T20 games because it helps me express myself better and keeps me calm,” Jaiswal said.

“I was just thinking that I can see the ball really well and I could hit the ball, so I thought I should just go for him. I was just thinking that I should keep scoring runs since the wicket was good and it was important to have a good total,” he added.

Jaiswal has played 15 first-class matches for Mumbai and has scored 1845 runs at an impressive average of 80.21 including nine centuries and two fifties. Jaiswal has also played 32 List A matches and has scored 1511 runs at an average of 53.96 including five hundreds and seven half-centuries.

Rajasthan Royals have won two out of their first three matches and are now preparing to face four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on April 12.

Image: BCCI