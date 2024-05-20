Advertisement

Tension was broiling as CSK and RCB were battling it out for the final IPL 2024 playoff spot. RCB had mathematically won the match even before the final over of CSK's innings but it was one of those occasions when the result wasn't the primary impactor. The cut-off score for Chennai Super Kings to make it to the playoffs was 201 runs and CSK were on course to attain that, needing just 11 runs in the last five deliveries. However, Yash Dayal kept his calm in the 20th over in front of the most proven hitter of the game, MS Dhoni. He was able to keep CSK at bay by 10 runs, but did not do it on his own, the vast experience of Virat Kohli was with him and it did play a pivotal role in RCB's win.

Also Read | 'Making a lot of shortcuts': Gambhir on how Indian side should be picked

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's fiery advice to Yash Dayal during RCB vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings needed 17 runs in the final over to yet again qualify for the playoffs. Yash Dayal was entrusted with the final over. His first ball disappeared for a mammoth 110-meter six. As only 11 runs were needed in the final five balls, and with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle, CSK were outright favorites. However, a livid Kohli seemingly reinstated Dayal to bowl slow delivery rather than look for Yorkers, did the trick. Dayal bowled a slow ball next up, which took ages to reach Dhoni, who slogged but got caught at the boundary. The momentum shifted afterwards, and Dayal kept bowling slower. He only gave one run in the next four balls, paving the way for RCB to reach the playoffs.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's advice paid dividends, and the exact moment he rendered it to the bowler Yash Dayal was captured live. Here's the clip that is making rounds on the internet. It features an animated Kohli making it clear to Dayal to bowl Show.

Kohli to Dayal- "yorker nahi daal, slower ball daal"



Next ball- Dayal takes Ms Dhoni's wicket! pic.twitter.com/8dc6VfFMMj — akshat. (@StanVirat)

Following the win over CSK, RCB have made it to the playoffs, where they will now play an eliminator against Rajasthan Royals. The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place on May 22, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.