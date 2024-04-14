×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

You can never take it for granted: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday surged ahead after their fifth win in six games this IPL but skipper Sanju Samson said he doesn't want to get ambitious as past experiences have taught him to never take things for granted.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान संजू सैमसन | Image:ipl/bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
RR survived some tense moments before getting past a fighting Punjab Kings by three wickets to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

''You can never take it for granted. Last game, we did some really good things but ended up losing. Tonight, we made more mistakes and won. Cricket is a funny game, so you have to put your head down and just focus on the process," he said at the post-match presentation here.

Despite chasing 148, Rajasthan made heavy weather of the target before crossing the line in the second last ball of the match, and Samson admitted they were tensed.

''We all were (tensed). Games against Punjab in the last few overs, I don't know what it is, they are always close. It was a very funny game,'' he said.

It was Shimron Hetmyer, who earned RR the win with a 10-ball 27 not out.

''He has been doing it for years and years. He has confidence about his skills. Rovman and Hettie, having them, was good." With Jos Buttler still recovering from a niggle, RR sent debutant Tanush Kotian as an opener along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The 25-year-old found the going tough during his 31-ball 24.

''He (Kotian) is a very interesting youngster. He came in as an all-rounder. Had a fabulous Ranji Trophy season. He has been impressing everyone in the nets. We had a proper settled batting order, so we did not want to unsettle it. ''Jos is almost ready for the next game and we wanted to try him (Kotian) up the order.'' On Jaiswal's 39 off 28 balls, Samson said: ''Happy to see him (Jaiswal) spend time and get 30-40, hopefully he can have a big game next match.'' Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings captain, praised the team for fighting it out and hoped they will put up a better show in the next game.

''The wicket was slightly slow. We did not start very well with the bat and then finished off well, much like it was with them. It was a really good effort to get to what we did. Any time you get to 150, you are in the game. "Unfortunately, another close one for us, but positive signs. We want to improve and get a few more runs. We bowled really well as a unit and fielded well. A little disappointed and we will bounce back in the next game." Hetmyer, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said being a finisher is a ''blessing and a curse'' at the same time.

''Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. Happy I could help my team win tonight."

Published April 14th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

