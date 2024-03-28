In Wednesday’s thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH posted a commanding total of 277/3 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma's explosive 63 off 23 balls being the standout performance. In reply, MI put up a valiant effort but fell short, scoring 246/5 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma's match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award. SRH emerged victorious by 31 runs, showcasing a strong all-round performance. The exciting encounter left fans on the edge of their seats.

Steve Smith, the former captain of Australia, expressed his confusion over the tactical choices made by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled just six deliveries until the 13th over. In a hotly contested match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs after a spectacular display of power hitting saw them reach a record-breaking total of 277/3. Even though Bumrah was the second-cheapest bowler in the game—he let up 36 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket—there were concerns about his lack of usage at the game's pivotal moments. Steve Smith told 'Star Sports':

“I was perplexed with some of their bowling changes in the first innings for Mumbai. Bumrah bowled in the fourth over, he went for 5 and then we didn't see him again till the 13th over when they were on 173,”

"All the damage had been done, you needed your best bowler to be coming back and take some wickets in that period and I think they missed a trick there bringing him back only in the 13th over," he pointed out.

"I think he got a few things wrong, and that was the main one for me. I mean you can't have one of the best bowlers in the world bowling one over." Steve Smith said Bumrah's late reintroduction into the attack rendered him ineffective.

"When the ball is going around like that, you've just got to bring your best bowler back earlier than you would have liked. It's just about adapting on the go and I'd have almost bowled Bumrah out by the 15th, 16th over, try to get some wickets, if he gets wickets, you slow the rate down anyway.

"If the guy is batting at the end, doesn't matter who is bowling, we saw that really with Bumrah in the last two overs and he still got smacked with the bat at the back end," he explained.

"So if he came back earlier and had taken some risks, things would have been really different and they got 277 and they could have been reduced to 240 and might have chased those down, so I was just perplexed that he bowled only one over up until the 13th over." Steve Smith said it's hard to make sense of the power-hitting contest the match turned out to be.

"...38 sixes in total, the ball was just going all over the place. It was an incredible game.