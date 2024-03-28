×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

'You can't have Bumrah bowling just one over': Steve Smith 'perplexed' by Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Steve Smith expresses bewilderment at Hardik Pandya's captaincy decision, questioning the limited use of Bumrah's bowling prowess in the SRH vs MI match in IPL.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya | Image:X/Star Sports, AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In Wednesday’s thrilling IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH posted a commanding total of 277/3 in their 20 overs, with Abhishek Sharma's explosive 63 off 23 balls being the standout performance. In reply, MI put up a valiant effort but fell short, scoring 246/5 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma's match-winning innings earned him the Player of the Match award. SRH emerged victorious by 31 runs, showcasing a strong all-round performance. The exciting encounter left fans on the edge of their seats.

Also Read: Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

Advertisement

Steve Smith was left confused by Hardik Pandya’s tactics regarding the utilisation of Jasprit Bumrah 

Steve Smith, the former captain of Australia, expressed his confusion over the tactical choices made by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled just six deliveries until the 13th over. In a hotly contested match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs after a spectacular display of power hitting saw them reach a record-breaking total of 277/3. Even though Bumrah was the second-cheapest bowler in the game—he let up 36 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket—there were concerns about his lack of usage at the game's pivotal moments.  Steve Smith told 'Star Sports': 

Advertisement

“I was perplexed with some of their bowling changes in the first innings for Mumbai. Bumrah bowled in the fourth over, he went for 5 and then we didn't see him again till the 13th over when they were on 173,”

"All the damage had been done, you needed your best bowler to be coming back and take some wickets in that period and I think they missed a trick there bringing him back only in the 13th over," he pointed out.

"I think he got a few things wrong, and that was the main one for me. I mean you can't have one of the best bowlers in the world bowling one over." Steve Smith said Bumrah's late reintroduction into the attack rendered him ineffective.

"When the ball is going around like that, you've just got to bring your best bowler back earlier than you would have liked. It's just about adapting on the go and I'd have almost bowled Bumrah out by the 15th, 16th over, try to get some wickets, if he gets wickets, you slow the rate down anyway.

"If the guy is batting at the end, doesn't matter who is bowling, we saw that really with Bumrah in the last two overs and he still got smacked with the bat at the back end," he explained.

"So if he came back earlier and had taken some risks, things would have been really different and they got 277 and they could have been reduced to 240 and might have chased those down, so I was just perplexed that he bowled only one over up until the 13th over." Steve Smith said it's hard to make sense of the power-hitting contest the match turned out to be.

"...38 sixes in total, the ball was just going all over the place. It was an incredible game.

Also Read: Rohit takes captaincy duties amid SRH carnage, sends Hardik to outfield

The Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will want to go back to their winning ways when they play the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. With players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in their lineup, the Indians should be able to compete. Players like Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah might have a significant influence on the game and help the Mumbai Indians, who are still searching for their first IPL 2024 victory.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam Results

TANCET Results Out

a few seconds ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Review

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a minute ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

3 minutes ago
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years

Dhruv's Fitness Journey

5 minutes ago
Indian-origin couple in US found dead along with their daughter in a mansion worth Rs 41 crore.

CISF Jawan Shoots Himself

6 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya faces flak over his captaincy

Hardik Pandya slammed

6 minutes ago
Coal India's capital spending rises

Coal India

9 minutes ago
Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith on MI

9 minutes ago
Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found on Metro Station Pillar in Delhi, Probe Launched

Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

10 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma takes over field setting vs SRH

Rohit takes duties

12 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Airport Look

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Casual Attire

14 minutes ago
K Padmarajan, hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Persistent Politician

16 minutes ago
Patna Shukla

OTT Releases This Week

19 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

22 minutes ago
Stress relieving exercises

Stress-Relieving Exercise

26 minutes ago
Pat Cummins during post-match presentation after SRH vs MI match

Pat Cummins on SRH

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 16 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo