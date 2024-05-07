Advertisement

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke criticized MI's choice to employ Rohit Sharma as an Impact Substitute in IPL 2024, advising the five-time champions to optimize his contributions when he's in good health. Rohit assumed the role of an Impact Substitute during MI's loss to Kolkata on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium due to a back spasm that sidelined the former captain. Nonetheless, MI reinstated Rohit into the playing XI for their subsequent home game against the SunRisers on May 6.

Also Read | This Ahmedabad-born USA cricketer eagerly waiting to bowl at Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Michael Clarke slams Mumbai Indians for subbing Rohit Sharma

During his conversation with broadcasters on Monday, Michael Clarke emphasized the importance of having Rohit Sharma on the field for guidance, particularly for Hardik Pandya. Clarke noted that Rohit's presence is beneficial not only for MI but also for Team India. As the most successful captain in the IPL, Rohit's on-field presence aids the five-time champions in their decision-making process.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma crying in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/GRU5uF3fpc — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82)

"You cannot sub Rohit Sharma, this is the thing about the rule. The thing about fielding, even when you don't bowl, you get to look at the wicket, you get to see the pitch conditions. Rohit is the most important batter in the Mumbai team."

Advertisement

"You want him to know the conditions as well as he possibly can, before he faces the ball. When I saw him on the sub list in the last game, okay he had a back injury, but if he is not injured, he needs to be on that ground all the time. And Mumbai needs his leadership as well. I know Hardik is the captain, but Rohit can still play a part, talk to bowlers and fielders. Look at what MS Dhoni does in CSK. Hardik needs Rohit," Clarke told Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma faced difficulties in finding his rhythm during MI's defeat to KKR, mustering only 11 runs from 12 balls as the Impact Substitute. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's fifty, KKR managed to defend their target of 169 runs, highlighting MI's lacklustre batting performance. Rohit's plight did not end during the match against SRH as well. He contributed only 4 runs to the board.

Advertisement