Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

'You get emotional because it feels like...': RCB all-rounder on fighting with kidney disease

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
Playing in the IPL has offered Cameron Green a unique and emotional challenge, fighting through an irreversible kidney disease to give his best to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and his task has become heftier courtesy a rigid dietary plan.

Last December, Green had revealed that he has been suffering from a chronic, long-time kidney disorder, and he now admitted that it at times took an emotional toll on him.

“You get quite emotional because you kind of feel like it's all against you. Like, why is it happening now? No one else is being affected by this,” Green said during a virtual interaction on Saturday.

“You blame yourself a little bit, feel a bit guilty that maybe like (you are) keeping the team back a bit. At times it gets quite emotional.” The 24-year-old acknowledged the nagging emotional feeling can weigh on his mind even during a match.

“I can think back to where I'm in a really good position in the game. We've only got half an hour (or) an hour to go in the game.

“Hopefully (I am) trying to get the team over the line and then you have a cramping episode,” said Green, who also visited the Bangalore Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about the disease.

The Australian all-rounder said his health condition has made it mandatory for him to pursue a strict food routine.

“It's sometimes challenging, especially in India. Sometimes, it's limited food options. With my condition, I've got to look after my salt and protein. I've got to keep that to a minimum around cricket,” Green said.

However, Green allows himself some concessions during the match days.

“During (playing) cricket, I can slightly increase my salt volume because obviously I needed to play cricket,” he said.

Green revealed his conditions during the Test series against Pakistan last year while talking with 7Cricket.

“Chronic kidney disease is a progressive disease of your kidney’s health function, and unfortunately, mine doesn’t filter the blood as well as other kidneys.

“They are about 60 per cent of the moment, which is stage two time,” he had said. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

