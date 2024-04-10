Advertisement

RCB has been in a disputable form lately, and they haven't had a fruitful start to their 2024 campaign. But the one player who has stood out in the eyes of the fans is wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has seen the seasoned batter ascend to new heights and remain in flawless shape. As a reliable finisher in the middle order, DK has been the team's salvation by keeping them out of dangerous situations. Karthik has received plaudits for his latest form in the cricket league. But when a former English skipper shared his applause for DK, he went unhinged and fired off a rant on him.

Also Read: GOOD NEWS FOR SHUBMAN GILL: GT captain may get his MVP back in Playing XI

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik launches a rant over Nasser Hussain, stumper says he doesn't trust the former ENG skipper's words

Host Nasser Hussain complimented Dinesh Karthik on his excellent batting abilities during his guest visit on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. He additionally touted DK as a top choice to be included in India's 15-man squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. However, the Indian stumper started his humorous tirade on Nas's comments, making the former England captain chuckle as well.

Advertisement

"Nas I am not going to trust a word of what you said. Nas doesn't like me as a person, as a player, as a wicketkeeper let alone any part of me. This was the first time he said oh you smashed it. But still, if you ask him if he puts the Indian team right now and ask six keepers I would be the eighth on the list," Karthik said to Hussain.

"You stabbed me in the back!"



Dinesh Karthik's hilarious rant at Nasser Hussain! 😂 pic.twitter.com/s1k8KPj50e — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket)

"Last year at the World Cup the only person who wanted me so badly out of the team... You took an interview with me you stabbed me in the back. Where is the Rishabh Pant that was the headline we got. Don't try to play nice and coy with me. After ten games he would probably give me a ring and say I just thought for a second you batted well now looks good. On a serious note, it has been a good start for me personally," the Indian wicketkeeper-batter added.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with: 'You lose out on friendships'

Advertisement

Will Dinesh Karthik be selected for the Team India squad in the T20 World Cup? The situation seems far-fetched as they have a reliable stumper in KL Rahul. They could also go for Rishabh Pant and even the young gun, Dhruv Jurel. But it is yet to be seen what happens.