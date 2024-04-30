Advertisement

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a good conversation with well-known Indian stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Monday, April 29, saw Chahal post a number of pictures of himself and Bassi on his official Instagram account. As RR prepared for their IPL 2024 encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), they met at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad. Chahal captioned his Instagram photo with one of Bassi's well-known puns to add a lighthearted touch.

"Bassi bhai mile aur Anubhav acha na ho - koi sense hai iss baat ka?"

Fans react to the comical post by Yuzvendra Chahal

Fans took their time to express their mixed feelings on the post by commenting with hilarious remarks, reflecting Yuzvendra Chahal's reputation for infusing joy into the game. Known for his lighthearted and witty persona, Chahal has consistently brought smiles to the faces of cricket enthusiasts, both with his bowling prowess and his jovial nature on and off the field. The contrasting emotions displayed in the comments demonstrate the impact he has had on his audience, as they engage with his posts in a manner that reflects the unique blend of amusement and admiration inspired by his endearing personality.



Yuzvendra Chahal has delivered outstanding performances with the ball for Rajasthan this season, establishing as one of their best players. With 13 wickets in nine games and an economy rate of 9.00, the experienced leg spinner comes out as his team's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024.

The Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in this season's tournament. With an impressive record of eight victories in nine games, they are now at the top of the points table, demonstrating their supremacy in the league.

Image/Instagram