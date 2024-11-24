Yuzvendra Chahal's Reaction To Becoming The Most Expensive Spinner In IPL History

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg-spinner, has expressed his delight and confidence after becoming the most expensive spinner in IPL history, being sold to Punjab Kings for a staggering INR 18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. When asked about the bid, Chahal humbly stated, "I deserve that".

Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to being sold to Punjab Kings

In an interview with experts on JioCinema, Yuzvendra Chahal shared his excitement to join forces with fellow Indian stars Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh, as well as the legendary Australian coach Ricky Ponting, in the Punjab Kings dugout. Chahal expressed his eagerness to learn from Ponting's vast experience and hinted at the possibility of partnering with another top spinner in the upcoming season.

With Punjab Kings making a statement by splurging on top talent, including Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore and Arshdeep Singh for INR 18 crore, the team looks poised for a strong showing in the 2025 season. Chahal's confidence and enthusiasm only add to the anticipation surrounding Punjab Kings' prospects.

Yuzvendra Chahal has established himself as one of the most successful spinners in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With a career spanning over 10 seasons, Chahal has played for teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Mumbai Indians, taking 205 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He is the highest wicket-taker in the league's history.