Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Zaheer Khan explains why MS Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes struggle after retiring'

At 42, the two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni is gearing up to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MS Dhoni signs Sunil Gavaskar's shirt
MS Dhoni signs Sunil Gavaskar's shirt | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
MS Dhoni is often labelled as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of world cricket due to his batting and his leadership qualities. Despite retiring from the game almost 4 years ago, Dhoni still remains one of the most talked-about cricketers in the world due to his presence in the IPL 2024. Dhoni has led CSK to two IPL titles since retiring from international cricket.

However, it is just not his cricket but his off-field activities that has also enlarged his fandom. Former India teammate Zaheer Khan tried to decode the magic of Dhoni as revealed why MSD has remained relevant despite returning a long time back. Zaheer said that cricket remains integral but "not everything" for MS Dhoni, and it has been a theme for him for the duration of his career. 

The secret of Dhoni's longevity

At 42, the two-time World Cup winning captain Dhoni is gearing up to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL. The charismatic former India skipper had quit international cricket four years back.

"MS Dhoni understood a long time ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it couldn't be everything," Zaheer said in an episode dedicated to the Dhoni on JioCinema.

Besides his World Cup triumphs and India's march to the world number one position in Tests, Dhoni has led CSK to a joint-record five IPL titles, having taken on the top leadership role from the league's inaugural edition in 2008.

Zaheer said, "When you're playing, switching off (from the game) is very important. Cricket is not everything. Every cricketer has to face this eventually." "When you step away from the game, you may not have a lot of options. We've seen many athletes struggle after retiring because they gave everything to the game, and when they left it, they didn't know what to do.

"In this sense, MS Dhoni understood a long time ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it couldn't be everything.

"He keeps doing things outside of the sport. For example, his interest in bikes. He's always researching them." Speaking about Dhoni, ex-India and CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina said he wants his former teammate to continue playing in IPL for another five years.

"The biggest question is who'll be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he'll be in the dugout whether it's as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But the question is, who is he going to nurture? "This is a pivotal year for CSK. Who does MS have his eyes on? Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good option. This year is a very important year for CSK, more than for MS Dhoni.

"Because we'll see who he is going to select as his deputy and probably say: 'You handle this now, I've been looking after the team since 2008. You take care of the yellow, I will wear the jersey and sit in the dressing room'," Raina said.

"It's important now to see how he plans for the future. He's 42 years old. I would love to see him play for five more years, or at least two or three more years." The IPL starts on Friday with reigning champions CSK taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

