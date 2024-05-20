Ireland vs Scotland Live streaming: How to watch Tri-nation T20 series live?

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland | Image:AP

Advertisement

Ireland are all set to play Scotland in the first T20I of the Tri-Nation series between Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands as all the three sides are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies from June.

Where will Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match be held?

The first T20I international of the series between Pakistan and Ireland will be held at the Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague.

When will Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match be played?

The first T20I international of Ireland vs Scotland series will be played on Monday, May 20th at 4 PM local time. (8:30 PM IST)

Also Read | 'We had access': Star Sports' hard-hitting reply to Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

How do I watch Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match in India?

The first T20I international of Ireland vs Scotland does not have a television broadcast partner in India.

Advertisement

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the first match of Ireland vs Scotland Trination T20 Series live streaming in India on the Fancode App and website.

Advertisement

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match live streaming in Ireland?

The Tri-nation series T20 match Ireland vs Scotland can be live streamed in Ireland on the ITVX.

Advertisement

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in Middle East and North Africa?

There is no official channel assigned for Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match in Middle East and North Africa.

Advertisement

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in Netherlands?

The Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match live streaming in Netherlands will take place on the European Cricket Network.

Advertisement

Also Read | MS Dhoni found best way to take his mind off from CSK's defeat to RCB

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in the UK?

The Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match T20 live streaming in UK will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in Australia?

The Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match live streaming in Australia will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.