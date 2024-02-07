'Finally Face revealed': Irfan Pathan shares photo with wife on 8th anniversary, netizens go crazy

Advertisement

In a touching gesture to commemorate his eighth marriage anniversary, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his love for his wife Safa Baig on social media. Alongside a captivating picture, Pathan, for the first time, revealed his wife's face, a momentous occasion given the past criticism he faced for not showcasing her in shared photos.

3 things you need to know

Irfan Pathan was part of the Indian squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan has played 24 T20Is, 29 Tests, and 120 ODIs for India

Pathan retired from all forms of the game in 2020

Irfan Pathan shares a loving post for wife Safa Baig

Reflecting on their marital journey, Irfan Pathan praised Safa Baig for her diverse and essential role in his life, portraying her as a remarkable and cherished companion. He also unveiled Safa's face for the first time on social media. Irfan has faced criticism for not revealing his wife's face in his past social media posts.

"Infinite roles mastered by one soul – mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love," Pathan wrote in the caption of his post.

Social media is abuzz with excitement as Irfan Pathan's choice to unveil his wife's face has captured the attention of netizens. Safa Baig's face had remained a mystery to the online community until now, making Pathan's post a significant and surprising revelation that has sparked widespread fascination.

