Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Ishan Kishan boldly DEFIES Jay Shah's ORDER, might have put India career at risk before T20 WC

Jay Shah had told all centrally contracted Indian players to play domestic cricket. He had said that the BCCI will not entertain any excuses regarding this.

Republic Sports Desk
Ishan Kishan could have landed himself in trouble
Ishan Kishan could have landed himself in trouble | Image:ANI/Ishan Kishan Instagram
Ranji Trophy: Recently during a media interaction at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium renaming event, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had told all centrally contracted Indian players to participate in red-ball cricket in the domestic circuit. Shah had categorically made it clear that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not entertain any excuses regarding this mandate. 

Shah stated that the chairman of selectors would have the autonomy to make decisions if a player declines to adhere to instructions from the team management. This comes after reports emerged suggesting that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are deliberately giving a miss to the Ranji Trophy despite being dropped from the national squad. 

ALSO READ | 'NOT going to TOLERATE TANTRUMS. He is a youngster. There is no need...': Jay Shah issues ULTIMATUM

'He is a youngster. There is no need to mention his name. It applies to everyone. Everyone under contract and ones being targetted too. All players will have no choice but to play domestic cricket," Jay Shah told the media.

"They have been informed on phone already and I'm going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket." 

"Whatever advice we get from the NCA — say suppose somebody's body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket — so we do not want to impose anything in that regard," he added.

"(It applies to) whoever is fit and young — we are not going to tolerate any other tantrums. This message is for all centrally contracted players. Everyone will have to play, otherwise, the chairman of the selection committee has given me his suggestions and I am going to give him a free hand to let him take his own calls freely," Shah said.

Ishan Kishan defies BCCI's no-nonsense diktat

Ishan Kishan's absence from Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, skipped the final round of matches that started on Friday, a move that will not go down well with BCCI.

Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for the cash-rich league's lucrative auction pool.

Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer are also missing in action in the ongoing final round of matches that started across venues. Iyer was, however, having issues with his lower back and groin.

These three players -- Kishan, Chahar and Iyer -- were specifically told to play for their respective state teams in first-class cricket.

In the absence of Kishan, Kumar Kushagra continued doing wicket-keeping duties for Jharkhand.

Jharkhand, who have only one win and 10 points from six matches so far, are playing Rajasthan at home in their final round.

The manner in which Kishan has missed match after match since returning midway from the national's team South Africa tour citing "travel fatigue", hasn't gone down well with the men who matter in the Indian cricket establishment.

More so after it was found that he was training in Baroda with his new Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya while his state team languished near bottom of group A table in Ranji.

There is a general consensus that a strict policy needs to be adhered to so that a group of young players don't make "playing IPL to IPL" a habit.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

