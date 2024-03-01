Advertisement

Pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have attracted a lot of attention, with a star-studded guest list that includes Bollywood celebrities like SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many more, as well as notable figures like Rihanna, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Reputable Indian and foreign visitors are expected to attend the high-profile celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, showcasing the opulence of the impending nuptials. The celebrations seem to be a grand and memorable event, with celebrities being seen at airports and well-known individuals in attendance. Even sports stars like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav etc have garnered on the special occasion.

After BCCI contract termination Ishan Kishan goes to the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Ishan Kishan's presence at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant adds to the star-studded guest list. Having been away from competitive cricket since the beginning of the year, except for the DY Patil T20 Cup, Ishan Kishan's participation in this grand event has undoubtedly sparked excitement among fans but has also raised eyebrows over his commitment to competitive cricket. Moreover, the prospect of him meeting India's captain Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya at the celebrations amplifies the anticipation surrounding this high-profile gathering.

Ishan Kishan is also at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant



Ishan hasn't played competitive cricket since the start of the year (except for DY Patil T20 Cup)



He will meet India captain Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya at the… https://t.co/tbOgnndpk3 — R.Sport (@republic_sports)

The BCCI published the Senior Men's Annual Player Contracts for Team India on Wednesday. The contracts span from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. One of the announcement's primary aspects is the termination of contracts for players such as Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who recently disobeyed the BCCI and boycotted domestic cricket for their respective teams.

The recent omission of Ishan Kishan from the BCCI central contracts list has ignited significant debate. Their non-involvement in the Ranji Trophy has been a focal point, especially considering the BCCI's response to his choices. Ishan Kishan, who took a hiatus for mental health reasons in the South Africa series, was notably absent from Jharkhand's participation in the Ranji Trophy, although he did compete in the DY Patil T20 Cup.