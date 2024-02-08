Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has been omitted from the T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan. The exclusion comes on the heels of Kishan's withdrawal from the Test series against South Africa, where he cited mental fatigue as the reason for seeking a break during the white-ball leg of the tour.

Why is Ishan Kishan ruled out of the Afghanistan series?

According to a report, Ishan Kishan approached the team management, expressing his need for a break to spend time with his family back home, citing mental fatigue due to continuous travel for the past 12 months. However, the situation took a different turn when Kishan was later spotted in Dubai, engaging in social activities and partying.

"He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying," a source familiar with the matter revealed to the Indian Express.

The revelation has raised eyebrows and reportedly led to disciplinary actions against the young cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially commented on the matter, but the decision to exclude Kishan from the T20I squad suggests that the cricketing authorities are taking a firm stance on discipline within the team.

Ishan Kishan, known for his aggressive batting style and impressive wicket-keeping skills, has been considered a promising talent for Indian cricket. However, this incident has put a temporary halt to his international career, at least for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. He is currently not part of the Indian in any format.