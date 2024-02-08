Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

CONTROVERSY | 'Ishan Kishan told management that he wants family time. But he was partying in Dubai'

India are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11. The first match will be played in Mohali.

Vishal Tiwari
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma not happy with Ishan Kishan?
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma not happy with Ishan Kishan? | Image:AP/Ishan Kishan Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has been omitted from the T20 International (T20I) squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan. The exclusion comes on the heels of Kishan's withdrawal from the Test series against South Africa, where he cited mental fatigue as the reason for seeking a break during the white-ball leg of the tour.

3 things you need to know

  • Ishan Kishan was part of India's ODI World Cup squad 
  • He was also part of the Indian setup during the Asia Cup
  • Ishan Kishan has been travelling for the past 12 months

Also Read: Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Advertisement

Why is Ishan Kishan ruled out of the Afghanistan series?

According to a report, Ishan Kishan approached the team management, expressing his need for a break to spend time with his family back home, citing mental fatigue due to continuous travel for the past 12 months. However, the situation took a different turn when Kishan was later spotted in Dubai, engaging in social activities and partying.

Advertisement

"He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying," a source familiar with the matter revealed to the Indian Express.

The revelation has raised eyebrows and reportedly led to disciplinary actions against the young cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially commented on the matter, but the decision to exclude Kishan from the T20I squad suggests that the cricketing authorities are taking a firm stance on discipline within the team.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan, known for his aggressive batting style and impressive wicket-keeping skills, has been considered a promising talent for Indian cricket. However, this incident has put a temporary halt to his international career, at least for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. He is currently not part of the Indian in any format. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement