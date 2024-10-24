Published 19:25 IST, October 24th 2024
'Isko Hindi Aati Hain': Ajaz Patel Leaves Rishabh Pant Shocked, India Star's Chatter Goes Viral
Rishabh Pant was heard offering inputs to Washington Sundar as he faced New Zealand's Ajaz Patel. The wicketkeeper-batter's stump mic chatter has gone viral.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant celebrate the dismissal of Mitchell Santner during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium, in Pune | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:25 IST, October 24th 2024