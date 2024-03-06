Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:24 IST
ISPL 2024 Live Streaming: How to watch Indian Street Premier League on TV and Online?
- Sports
- 3 min read
The debut edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to kick off in Mumbai on March 6 and will run until March 15. Six teams will vie for supremacy in a total of 18 matches during this tennis ball T10 cricket tournament.
When and where to watch Indian Street Premier League 2024?
The inaugural match of the Indian Street Premier League T10 is set to take place on Wednesday, March 6, with the final scheduled for Friday, March 15. Evening matches will commence at 5:00 PM IST for the first game and 7:30 PM IST for the second, except on March 6 when the first match will start at 7:00 PM IST.
How to watch Indian Street Premier League 2024 in India?
The Indian Street Premier League 2024 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports 5, and their respective HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the ISPL 2024 matches will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Indian Street Premier League 2024: Full schedule
Wednesday, March 6
Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai - 7:00 PM
Thursday, March 7
Chennai Singhams vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 5:00 PM
Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers - 7:30 PM
Friday, March 8
Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers - 5:00 PM
Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai - 7:30 PM
Saturday, March 9
Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai - 5:00 PM
Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer - 7:30 PM
Sunday, March 10
Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams - 5:00 PM
Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 7:30 PM
Monday, March 11
Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers - 5:00 PM
Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer - 7:30 PM
Tuesday, March 12
Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams - 5:00 PM
Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai - 7:30 PM
Wednesday, March 13
Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata - 5:00 PM
Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams - 7:30 PM
Thursday, March 14
Semi-finals 1 - 5:00 PM
Semi-finals 2 - 7:30 PM
Friday, March 15
ISPL 2024 final - 5:00 PM
Indian Street Premier League 2024 teams and squads
Bangalore Strikers: KVN Bangalore Strikers: Saroj Paramanik, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Sharik Yasir, Parv Lamba, Akash Gautam, Rahul Baghel, Prajjwal Somvanshi, Kulwinder Singh, Harish Kumar KK, Mansoor KL, Bunty Patel, Ankur Singh, Ajit Mohite, Thomas Das, Sunil Chawri, Bilal Rajput
Chennai Singhams: Harish Parmar, Vedant Mayekar, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Sagar Ali, Dilip Binjwa, Pankaj Patel, Farhat Ahmed, Farman Khan, R. Thavith Kumar, V. Vignesh, Ketan Mhatre, Bablu Patil, Sumeet Dhekale, Aniket Sanap, Rajdeep Jadeja, Vishwanath Jadhav
Falcon Risers Hyderabad: C. Dhilip Ranjan, Anurag Sarshar, Jagat Sarkar, Ubaid Bashir, Irfan Patel, Furqan Khan, Varun Kumar, Yasar Arfath, Vivek Mohanan, Krishna Satpute, Nitin Matunge
Majhi Mumbai: Ahmad Fayaz, Ravi Gupta, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Devid Gogoi, Akshay Patil, Bashrat Hussain Wani, Raviraj Ahire, Shreyas Indulkar, Murali A, Syed Salman, Ajaz Qureshi, Yogesh Penkar, Vijay Pawle, Ashraf Khan, Krushna Pawar
Srinagar Ke Veer: Kavinram Rameshbabu, Rohit Yadav, Mohammed Nadeem, Lokesh Lokesh, Vineet Todkar, Navneet Parihar, Aditya Babbar, Deepak Dogra, Ahmed Askari, Sumesh B, Omkar Desai, Aishwary Surve, Pritam Bari, Rajesh Sorte, Bhushan Gole, Tanish Naik
Tiigers of Kolkata: Shivam Kumar, Uzair Shaikh, Pritpal Singh, Munna Shaikh, Akhil Singh, Jonty Sarkar, Raju Mukhiya, Babbu Rana, Shivam Kamboj, Fardeen Kazi, Rajat Mundhe, Sagar Bhandary, Bhavesh Pawar, R. Bala Chandran, Pradeep Patil, Prathmesh Pawar
Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:24 IST
