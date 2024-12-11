Published 14:30 IST, December 11th 2024
ISPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: All Teams Set To Rebuild Squads From The Scratch
ISPL 2025 Auction Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 Auction in Mumbai. A total of 350 players, selected from 55 cities, will go under the hammer in the auction.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), the tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament, is set to kick off its second edition from January 26 to February 15, 2025. Mumbai will once again be the hub of the event, featuring six competitive teams:
1. Majhi Mumbai - owned by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan
2. Srinagar Ke Veer - owned by actor Akshay Kumar
3. Falcon Risers Hyderabad - owned by Telugu superstar Ram Charan
4. Chennai Singams - owned by Tamil actor Suriya
5. Bangalore Strikers - owned by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan
6. Tigers of Kolkata - co-owned by Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Live Blog
Get ready for an action-packed tournament featuring some of India's most talented tennis-ball cricketers, all vying for the coveted ISPL title. The inaugural edition of the Indian Street Premier League was won by Tigers of Kolkata, which defeated Majhi Mumbai in the final.
14:52 IST, December 11th 2024
ISPL 2025 Auction Live: Tendulkar unveils the trophy
Sachin Tendulkar has unveiled the ISPL 2025 trophy along with other core committee members.
14:48 IST, December 11th 2024
ISPL 2025 Auction Live: Tendulkar gives the opening speech
"Go out and express yourself. Be fearless not careless. There should be a sense of responsibility. The world is watching you," says Sachin Tendulkar
14:36 IST, December 11th 2024
ISPL 2025 Auction Live: Sachin Tendulkar arrives for the auction
Sachin Tendulkar, the core committee member of ISPL, has arrived for the season 2 auction at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.
14:26 IST, December 11th 2024
ISPL 2025 Auction Live: Where to watch?
The ISPL 2025 auction will be live broadcast on Star Sports and the live streaming will be available on JioCinema.
14:25 IST, December 11th 2024
ISPL 2025 Auction Live: When will the event start?
The ISPL 2025 auction is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.
Updated 14:52 IST, December 11th 2024