Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:36 IST
ISPL T10: All the match fixtures, timings, venues and live streaming details you need to know
The ISPL T10 is expected to captivate the viewers with exciting action. How can fans watch live streaming & live Telecast of the matches? Check out the details.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The world of franchise cricket is about to welcome the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The T10 competition promises to be the first-ever tennis ball competition held within a cricket stadium. There has been a lot of interest in it around the nation, and the hype surrounding it is real. The T10 league, whose teams are owned by celebrities, hopes to ignite the nation's cricketing talent by combining the excitement of a stadium with the skill of the streets. The inaugural edition promises to be an entertaining one with six teams featuring in the tournament. Moreover, the fans will be able to experience some incredible off-the-game showcases, including music from top artists, laser showcase, and more.
Also Read: MS Dhoni grooves in Gujarati vibes, gets immersed in Dandiya with wife Sakshi, Dwayne Bravo - WATCH
Advertisement
Indian Street Premier League, (ISPL) Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
Indian Street Premier League: All Teams and their owners
Srinagar Ke Veer - Akshay Kumar
Majhi Mumbai - Amitabh Bachahan
Advertisement
Chennai Singhams - Saravanan Sivakumar (Suriya)
Tigers of Kolkata - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Advertisement
Bangalore Strikers - Hritik Roshan
Falcon Risers Hyderabad - Ram Charan
Advertisement
Indian Street Premier League: Core Committee
Amil Kale
Advertisement
Ravi Shastri
Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement
Pravin Amre
Jatin Paranjpe
Advertisement
Indian Street Premier League (ISPL): All the fixtures
March 6: Exhibition Match – Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 07:00 PM
Advertisement
March 7: Chennai Singhams vs Tigers of Kolkata, 05:00 PM
March 8: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 8: Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers, 05:00 PM
March 8: Tigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 05:00 PM
March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar ke Veer, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams, 05:00 PM
March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers of Kolkata, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 11: Tigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 05:00 PM
March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 12: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams, 05:00 PM
March 12: Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 13: Srinagar ke Veer vs Tigers of Kolkata, 05:00 PM
March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 14: Semi-final, 05:00 PM
March 14: Semi-final, 07:30 PM
Advertisement
March 15: Final, 05:00 PM
When will the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) take place?
The Indian Street Premier League will commence on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 onwards and will last until March 15th, 2024.
Advertisement
Where will the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) take place?
The Indian Street Premier League will be hosted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra.
Advertisement
Also Read: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around LIKE A TOY - WATCH
How to watch the Indian Street Premier League Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the Indian Street Premier League live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD)
How to watch the Indian Street Premier League Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Indian Street Premier League Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How These Homemade Remedies Are Harming Your SkinLifestyle15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.