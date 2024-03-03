Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

ISPL T10: All the match fixtures, timings, venues and live streaming details you need to know

The ISPL T10 is expected to captivate the viewers with exciting action. How can fans watch live streaming & live Telecast of the matches? Check out the details.

ISPL T10
ISPL T10 | Image:Instagram/@ispl_t10
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The world of franchise cricket is about to welcome the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The T10 competition promises to be the first-ever tennis ball competition held within a cricket stadium. There has been a lot of interest in it around the nation, and the hype surrounding it is real. The T10 league, whose teams are owned by celebrities, hopes to ignite the nation's cricketing talent by combining the excitement of a stadium with the skill of the streets. The inaugural edition promises to be an entertaining one with six teams featuring in the tournament. Moreover, the fans will be able to experience some incredible off-the-game showcases, including music from top artists, laser showcase, and more. 

Indian Street Premier League, (ISPL) Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Indian Street Premier League: All Teams and their owners

Srinagar Ke Veer - Akshay Kumar

Majhi Mumbai - Amitabh Bachahan

Chennai Singhams - Saravanan Sivakumar (Suriya)

Tigers of Kolkata - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bangalore Strikers - Hritik Roshan

Falcon Risers Hyderabad - Ram Charan

Indian Street Premier League: Core Committee

Amil Kale

Ravi Shastri

Sachin Tendulkar

Pravin Amre

Jatin Paranjpe

Indian Street Premier League (ISPL): All the fixtures

March 6: Exhibition Match – Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 07:00 PM

March 7: Chennai Singhams vs Tigers of Kolkata, 05:00 PM

March 8: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers, 07:30 PM

March 8: Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers, 05:00 PM

March 8: Tigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai, 07:30 PM

March 9: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 05:00 PM

March 9: Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar ke Veer, 07:30 PM

March 10: Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams, 05:00 PM

March 10: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers of Kolkata, 07:30 PM

March 11: Tigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers, 05:00 PM

March 11: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 07:30 PM

March 12: Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams, 05:00 PM

March 12: Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai, 07:30 PM

March 13: Srinagar ke Veer vs Tigers of Kolkata, 05:00 PM

March 13: Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams, 07:30 PM

March 14: Semi-final, 05:00 PM

March 14: Semi-final, 07:30 PM

March 15: Final, 05:00 PM

When will the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) take place?

The Indian Street Premier League will commence on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 onwards and will last until March 15th, 2024.

Where will the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) take place?

The Indian Street Premier League will be hosted at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra.

How to watch the Indian Street Premier League Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Indian Street Premier League live telecast via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD)

How to watch the Indian Street Premier League Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Indian Street Premier League Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

