×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Isuru Udana Finds Joy Playing for New York Superstar Strikers in Homeland Sri Lanka

The New York Superstar Strikers have been in supreme form, winning three out of four matches in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Isuru Udana
Isuru Udana | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The New York Superstar Strikers have been in supreme form, winning three out of four matches in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy tournament. As they continue their journey, their resounding victory stands as a testament to the combined efforts of the team and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase, echoing Udana's sentiment of happiness in playing for the New York Superstar Strikers in his homeland, Sri Lanka.

Among the standout performances, Isuru Udana, a pivotal player in the triumph, reflected not only on the match but also on his broader cricketing journey. Udana, whose impactful performance contributed significantly to the team's success against the Delhi Devils, shared insights into his approach to the game. "I just did my basics right," he humbly remarked, underlining the importance of fundamental skills in cricket.

Advertisement

In his previous match against Delhi Devils, Isuru Udana stood out as the top-performing bowler for New York, claiming figures of 3/24 in his allotted 4 overs.

Beyond the match, Udana reminisced about his experiences playing in various stadiums, including the iconic Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka, where he is competing in the Legends Cricket Trophy. "It's not only that I enjoy playing in Pallekele, but I love playing in all the stadiums around here," he revealed, showcasing his profound appreciation for the diverse cricketing venues and the special bond he shares with his homeland.

Advertisement

Udana showered praise on his teammate Lahiru Thirimanne, stating, "Lahiru's exceptional skills in batting have been instrumental in our team's success." He applauded, acknowledging Thirimanne's invaluable contribution to the team's success.

"Additionally, the collective effort in fielding showcased the team's unwavering commitment to excellence," Udana added, emphasizing the importance of every player's contribution to achieving victory.

Advertisement

In praising the leadership of captain Yuvraj Singh, Udana underscored Singh's pivotal role in the team. "Within our team, Singh is undeniably the cornerstone. His captaincy brings great  motivation to us in every game. His presence is still palpable and that's why Singh is King," Udana added, paying tribute to Singh's influential leadership.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

9 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

14 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

17 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

18 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

20 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

21 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

22 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

22 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

24 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

24 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

27 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

28 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

30 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

31 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

31 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

33 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

35 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo